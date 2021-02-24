A former Roseburg UPS truck driver pleaded guilty to eight separate freeway shootings on Interstate 5 between Roseburg and Medford this past summer.
Kenneth Alan Ayers, 49, entered his guilty pleas in Jackson County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, according to Jackson County Deputy District Attorney Virginia Greer. Ayers will be formally sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Ayers was accused of the shootings, which happened between May 12 and Aug. 19, 2020, along I-5.
In a settlement conference Tuesday, Ayers entered guilty pleas to three counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Ayers was facing a total of 34 charges in relation to the shootings.
The final shooting took place on Aug. 19 near Central Point, where a woman was shot in the shoulder while driving. Witnesses reported seeing a UPS truck merging onto the freeway.
Oregon State Police were able to track down the truck later that night in Douglas County and discovered Ayers had been assigned to a similar route. During a search of the truck, troopers recovered a .45-caliber pistol.
Ayers was arrested Aug. 20.
During the investigation, it was found another potential victim had also been struck by the same caliber bullet while traveling on I-5 on July 9 in Josephine County.
The first shooting occurred May 12 in Josephine County, followed by similar shootings June 2 in Jackson County, June 15 in Douglas County, June 22 in Josephine County and July 7 in Douglas County.
Attempted second-degree murder, classified as aggravated second-degree murder under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing guidelines, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for each charge. Unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief are Class C felonies. The other charges are Class A misdemeanors.
The Douglas County and Josephine County District Attorney's offices provided assistance with the case.
