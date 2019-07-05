A 22-minute firework show lit up the night sky over the Douglas County Fairgrounds in a patriotic celebration of the Fourth of July Thursday evening.
The $30,000 show was put on by Roseburg Hometown Fireworks and featured a spectacular grand finale that reached 400 feet in the air.
Logan Hill, who was born and raised in Roseburg, said this was his first year seeing the fireworks at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
“I’ve actually never been here for the fireworks at the fairgrounds before,” Hill said. “I like it when they all go off at once near the end — the grand finale.”
The show started after Jeremy Threllfall sang the National Anthem and Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin, with the help of a group of kids, plunged the detonator that kick-started the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Pyrotechnician Bob Ferguson coordinated the fireworks to go off in sync with the music, said Mariah Smith, chair of the Roseburg Hometown Fourth of July Fireworks Committee.
“He’s just amazing and he’s able to hear that music and kind of cue the fireworks to the music. He’s been doing it for so many years and it’s kind of exciting,” Smith said.
Madyson Dring, of Roseburg, said she came to the fireworks show last year with her family and always looks forward to the show.
“It’s very, very, very loud. Especially when you’re sitting right under it,” Dring said. “The music gets really loud.”
Radio station KQEN played music during the show. Those watching from outside the fairgrounds could tune in and hear the same music played at the event.
The evening followed a food truck competition during the day and a Battle of the Bands competition in the early evening. The band competition started at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage and featured performances from six bands.
Freaks Unleashed won first place and a cash prize of $1,000. The band gave an encore performance after it was announced the winner.
Graduating Class placed second and won $500 and We’re Not Elvis placed third and received $250.
Smith said the firework show in Roseburg is special because not all communities the size of Roseburg put on fireworks shows.
“I think that this community really has a great fireworks show. You feel like this is, this is the grand finale, this is amazing — and then it keeps going,” Smith said. “Who doesn’t love that?”
