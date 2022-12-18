10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20: Grab-and-go craft kits (first come, first served while supplies last) Holiday Closing The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27. We wish all the happiest of holidays.
This month’s book sale set a record for the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
The three-day event raised $2807.50 with most books priced at $1 the first two days. Everything was 50 cents or free the final day.
The Friends also sold books published within the last three years for $5 each, and there were colorful, lovely cloth book bags made and donated by new volunteer Gloria that sold for $5 each.
Proceeds from all book sales benefit Roseburg Public Library’s programs and projects, including a new public copier/printer that was ordered last week.
The sales are so successful because of a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes. This month’s sale lasted 21 hours, but volunteers donated 160 hours in the weeks leading up to the event in addition to 130 hours during book sale week.
The process starts with donations received from community members, and folks always go above and beyond to share popular items in great condition.
Friends of the Library volunteers sort every donation received and set aside possible additions to the library collection. Then they determine whether items will be sold during the quarterly sales in the Ford Room, at the continuous Friends Book Store inside the library or through the Friends’ Amazon store.
For this sale, more than 200 boxes of better quality books were moved by a number of helpers from storage into the Ford Room. Typically, about 140 boxes are moved. More volunteers removed the books from boxes and stacked them on tables.
Throughout the event, volunteers tidied tables and handled transactions.
When the sale ended at 2 p.m. Saturday, there was a flurry of activity to clear the Ford Room. All of the free books, including everything in the Friends Book Store, were boxed for distribution to area thrift stores.
All of the better books remaining were moved into the store to be sold for the regular store price of 50 cents. This upgraded the quality of the books in the store, and it will help the Friends manage the tremendous amount of donations being received.
Speaking of donations, we accept items at the library’s front desk during operating hours. We accept all books except encyclopedias because of their weight and bulk; however, we offer a matching service for encyclopedias, so call 541-492-7051 to discuss donating or receiving a set.
A huge round of applause to all the volunteers who helped set up, take down and run this sale. And a big thank you to all the book lovers, one who came all the way from Canada, for their support of Roseburg Public Library.
The next book sale, scheduled for March 2-4, is a bargain sale of library withdrawals and well-loved books. Most items will be priced at 50 cents or less.
Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.
