The Oregon Library Association Conference was back in person, and it was a great time. This was the first time I was able to go to an in-person conference, and it was nice to hear from other professionals working in the same field.
There were a variety of sessions at the conference that focused on various aspects of library work. I went to sessions on storytime, rural teen services, teen advisory boards, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities, summer collaborations and changes in library services.
These were just a few of the things offered at the conference; there were many other sessions focused on staffing, policies, cataloging, digital services, podcasts and streaming at the library.
I attended multiple sessions focusing on teens and teen interactions. I heard from three different libraries about their teen advisory groups and how they work with the library. Two larger libraries have thriving groups with 20-plus members who meet monthly and work on many separate projects.
I also heard from a smaller library where teens do not have regular big group meetings; instead, they talk one-on-one with the teen librarian and work on smaller tasks.
Hearing from other librarians in person about what they are doing has helped me shake up ideas of what we could try at Roseburg Public Library. Keep an eye out this fall for new things happening with teens.
I was really looking forward to the last program of the conference that focused on STEAM at libraries. I have been doing STEAM Tuesday once a month and was curious about what other Oregon libraries have been doing.
That was a fun session where attendees got a kit to make their own Star Wars card with an LED lightsaber that lights up when pressed. I saw some other fun STEAM activities we will try in future programming and neat technology to use at the library!
In addition to program sessions, there was a booth hall with library vendors, divisions of the Oregon Library Association and posters about exciting projects libraries around the state have done. I saw food growing programs and new craft kit ideas and I heard more about the Children’s Services Division of the OLA.
Being in person with librarians, I saw former Roseburg Library RARE AmeriCorps participant Katie Fischer, who now works as the Teen Services Librarian at Crook County Library. Fischer won an OLA Oregon Young Adult Network award for her positive and significant work for teens in libraries. It was fun to be there in person and get to offer my congratulations just after Fischer received the well-deserved award.
Overall, I had a great time getting together with other librarians and hearing new ideas to help me in my work here at Roseburg Public Library.
