Gift givers shopping for nonfiction readers may be interested in these recently published books that cover a range of interests.
Imani Perry just won the National Book Award for Nonfiction for “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.”
This is a deeply personal travel narrative as the Alabama native returns to her community to talk about the ways in which the South has shaped not only her but our greater American story. Her focus on Black experiences provides a fresh perspective on the region.
Narrative nonfiction readers may enjoy Candice Millard’s latest treasure, “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile.”
Set in the mid-1800s, the book focuses on Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke, Brits who were funded by the Royal Geographical Society to find the source of the White Nile. Burton already was famous; Speke was not. Theirs was a fraught relationship of mutual dependence without trust.
But it was an African man who made their journeys possible, and Millard focuses on Sidi Mubarak Bombay, who was enslaved and shipped to India then made his way back to Africa and became a guide.
Patrick Radden Keefe, author of the phenomenal “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” and “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty,” is back with a compilation of 12 of his long-form pieces previously published in The New Yorker.
In “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks,” Keefe brilliantly peels the layers of his subjects, exposing their secrets and inner workings through compelling interviews and extensive research.
Three pieces have stuck with me: the profile of the late chef, author and TV journalist Anthony Bourdain; the examination of Amy Bishop, a professor who was convicted of a mass shooting in 2010 and who also shot and killed her brother in 1986 in what then was deemed an accident; and an in-depth look at TV producer Mark Burnett, who created the American TV show Survivor and The Apprentice, remaking Donald Trump from has-been to President.
Finally, those who like personal stories may enjoy “Lost & Found: A Memoir,” a beautiful narrative in three parts by Kathryn Schulz, a Pulitzer Prize winner and writer at The New Yorker.
The “lost” part centers on the death of Schulz’s father, a larger-than-life figure who had an amazing story.
The “found” part centers on the burgeoning relationship between Schulz and her now-wife; they met a year and a half before Schulz’s father died.
The “&” part is the connection between the two, how we simultaneously can grieve and hope, feel bereft and experience joy.
For more gift-giving suggestions, contact me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7051.
