Wildlife Safari’s giraffes made a guest appearance at a private event Thursday showcasing the new Long Neck Lodge giraffe barn that will give guests the opportunity to be eye-to-eye with the gentle giants.
A staircase leads to a window at the new Long Neck Lodge at Wildlife Safari. Guests can come eye-to-eye with giraffes and while one side has stairs leading to the window, the other side is wheelchair accessible.
WINSTON — Long Neck Lodge is finished and the giraffes will soon be able to call the new barn home, and guests will be able to get a closer look at the tallest residents of Wildlife Safari.
On Thursday, supporters were invited to come to a look at the barn, which included a quick visit with its three future inhabitants Raza, Margie and Konza.
“The weather has not been great lately, so they haven’t been able to leave their barn currently,” Ungulate Keeper Sam Prosser said. “We haven’t gotten into as much desensitizing as we would like, but hopefully with spring approaching we can open the barn up every day and get them out in the drive through. By next winter, we’ll be doing encounters in here.”
The new barn has a staircase and an accessible entrance to get to a window where people can come face-to-face with the giraffes. Food and water will be provided near those windows and there may even be encounters in the future where people can feed the animals.
“Margie is very shy, but actually we’re hoping that part of what’s going to get her to start participating a little bit more,” Prosser said. “With this barn you’re actually going to be eye level with the giraffe. That’ll be cool. To be giraffe height and to see what it’s like from their point of view.
“Whereas right now, when you’re feeding on the ground, it’s kind of a little scary and intimidating for them. They’re very vulnerable leaning over like that. So going to their height is going to help out.”
The new barn cost about $400,000, which was paid for by local donors and the M.J. Murdoch Charitable Trust.
The zoo hopes to start breeding the giraffes as part of a Species Survival Plan, which is why the new barn includes a separate stall which can double as a maternity ward.
Dan Burns, general curator at Wildlife Safari, said the animal park is looking into investing in better medical equipment for the giraffes next, particularly a machine to stabilize the necks while they are being brought to the ground and back up.
The new barn has wider doors to accommodate that equipment, and is also set up with a generator in case the park loses power.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
