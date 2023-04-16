GLIDE — Glide School District’s board of directors has selected three finalists for the superintendent position: David Marshall, Sidney Hobgood and Brandy Osborn-Hanshaw.
Interviews are scheduled to take place the week of April 24. Numerous groups will have the opportunity to meet the candidates and submit input to the board.
DAVID MARSHALL
Marshall is leaving the Bookings-Harbor School District after three years as its superintendent.
He had previously worked at the Hermiston School District as assistant superintendent/human resources director and seven years as superintendent in the Milton-Freewater School District.
SIDNEY HOBGOOD
Hobgood is the principal at Ferguson Elementary School in Klamath Falls.
BRANDY OSBORN-HANSHAW
Osborn-Hanshaw lives in Roseburg and most recently worked as the principal at Phoenix Charter School.
She taught at Days Creek Charter School before getting her master’s degree in administration and supervision for education.
The board intends to make its selection by the end of April.
Glide School District worked with McPherson & Jacobson to select candidates. Extensive background checks were conducted on 12 applicants, which was reduced to nine after an initial screening and seven after further screening. The school board was presented with information on these candidates during its April 13 meeting, and selected the finalists.
A details schedule for candidate visits will be released at a later date.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
