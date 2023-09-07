Governor Tina Kotek declared a drought in Douglas County on Wednesday before directing state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.
A release from the governor’s office said Douglas County is experiencing below to well below average streamflows with some streams measuring record low flows.
The county has experienced below to well below average precipitation over the water year and over the past 90 days, with May through July being the sixth-driest period on record.
The release said drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on farm, ranch, recreation, tourism and natural resources sectors.
"We have done it for 10 years straight with the whole purpose of providing farmers, land owners and agriculture additional resources from the state through grants or subsidies to stay afloat," said Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell. "It has been an annual occurrence for a decade with several counties in Oregon."
Drought impacts drinking water, fish and wildlife and important minimum flows for public in-stream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water and streamflow in the area.
Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, increase the potential for wildfire, shorten the growing season and decrease water supplies.
The drought declaration by Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.
The Oregon Drought Readiness Council, a standing body composed of natural resource, public health and emergency response agencies, received a request from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for the Governor’s Drought Declaration. The county submitted that request Aug. 2.
According to the declaration submitted by the county, the Oregon Water Resources Department Water Conditions Report stated that Douglas County "Stream flows were 61% of average for the month of June 2023. The report also states that soil moisture levels are very low."
That same declaration said that a three-month outlook prepared by NOAA Climate Prediction Center indicates conditions are likely to continue or worsen, as probabilities favor above average temperatures and near average precipitation.
"The above conditions will result in the loss of economic stability, decreased feed and pasture production shortened growing season and decreased water supplies for Douglas County agricultural, livestock and vineyard producers," the declaration said. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners determines that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of citizens and livestock and to protect or mitigate economic loss, and to be responsive to the threat of wildfires."
The council received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and council members have conferred on this matter. The council recommended that that the governor declare drought in Douglas County in this calendar year, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes.
Kotek also declared drought in Gilliam and Lincoln counties. There are now declared drought declarations in 12 counties this calendar year.
