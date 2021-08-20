Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Thursday ordered all flags in Oregon to be flown at half-staff Saturday in remembrance of State Rep. Gary Leif, who died on July 22 after a battle with cancer.
Brown has asked the flags to be lowered between sunrise and sunset Saturday when a Celebration of Life will be held for Leif at the Roseburg Christian Fellowship Church at 2 p.m.
"Our hearts are with Representative Gary Leif's family, friends and fellow lawmakers," Brown said in a press release Thursday. "In the Capitol, I always appreciated working with Gary. It never mattered to him if we came from different backgrounds or different parties. The most important thing for him was representing the people of Douglas County and looking after their needs."
Leif had served as the State Representative for Oregon's House District 2 — which represents most of Douglas County and parts of Josephine and Jackson counties — since 2018. Prior to that, he was elected to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.