Patrick Treece of Roseburg arrives at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roseburg in his 1927 Ford Model T as part of a 2022 Graffiti Week classic car tour of retirement and rest homes.
Two lines of classic cars move up Southeast Jackson Street during the 2022 Graffiti Cruise in Roseburg.
Classic cars will be rumbling through the streets of Roseburg, bringing living history back to Douglas County this week in the form of Graffiti Weekend.
Although the name is a bit misleading, as Graffiti Weekend events will take place for five days — from Wednesday until Sunday.
There will be 22 events this year, each unique and the responsibility of a different group. Events take place throughout the greater Roseburg area and most are planned for family enjoyment.
The first Graffiti Night Cruise happened July 10, 1982, on Harvard Avenue when Richard Dickman thought it would be fun to relive the 1950s when American muscle cars were popular.
"Richard Dickman had the bright idea that it might be fun to relive the '50s with a cruise down Harvard," the Graffiti Weekend website states. "He mentioned this to several of the car clubs, who all thought that it could be a great thing to do. A date was set. Flyers were sent to the car clubs in the surrounding area. Both restaurants helped with the costs. Any year and type of vehicle could cruise and there was no entry fee. The turnout (vehicles and spectators) was beyond all expectation."
This year, the cruise will be held downtown Roseburg and is likely to draw a large crowd of visitors to check out the cars that were made before 1980.
Local businesses continue to support the Graffiti Weekend events, which has helped keep most events free for spectators.
