When Terry Stanger won $1 million in the Powerball jackpot in 2016, he knew he had to buy one thing: a 1955 red Chevy Bel Air convertible.
“First car I ever owned was a ‘65 Chevy out of high school,” Stanger said. “Just before I went to Vietnam, it was stolen. So I made a promise way back in 1968 or 69 that someday I’d own another one of these.”
Stanger said he likes to keep the car in excellent condition so that future generations can see what these cars used to look like when they came out of the factory.
Stanger’s car is just one of more than 200 cars on display at the Street Memories Kick Off to Graffiti Show at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon. The show was not limited to classic cars — cars, trucks or motorcycles from any year were able to be in the show.
“If you think it’s neat, bring it and park it and enjoy the show,” Vice President of Street Memories Ray Argo said.
The show itself was free, however cash donations went toward the United Community Action Network of Roseburg. Last year, the Street Memories team raised $750, according to coordinator Mary Argo.
The show started at noon, but some car owners started setting up as early as 6 a.m.
George Weekly, of Myrtle Point, brought his neon aqua blue 1947 Ford Coupe — or as he calls it — the David Lee, named after his late close friend and previous owner of the car, David Lee Burn. After Burn passed away, Weekly inherited the car.
“It’s got some sentimental value because we were really close,” Weekly said. “I’ve had it for three years and I’ve loved it ever since.”
He said he wanted to thank the veterans for their service and the Street Memories team for putting on a great show.
Denice and David Seibel had two cars on display: a 1967 silver Datsun Roadster and a 1968 red Datsun Roadster.
Denice said she has been coming to Graffiti car shows since she was a little kid.
“I came with my dad,” Denice said. “We’d been doing it as a family since I was a kid.”
David said working on cars has been a hobby of his for over 20 years.
"I got my first classic car in '97 and at that time, I knew how to change the oil and that was about it," David said.
Now, David knows his car so well, he's literally taken it apart and then put it back together. He said it's been a side hobby of his for awhile.
“So many of these cars are just works of art,” David said. “You just look at them and figure the skill and the artistic ability it takes to put it to some of the levels that they have is just phenomenal.”
