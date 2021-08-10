Passing it on.
That’s what the board of Casa de Belen is doing by giving grants to two local agencies, who in turn will provide critical services to vulnerable youth — something Casa de Belen did for nearly 20 years before closing last fall.
Family Faith And Relationship Advocates, which stepped forward to provide services for area youth when Casa de Belen closed last fall, will get the bulk of the funds. FARA will receive $375,000 to operate a center and shelter for homeless and at-risk youth.
“These resources provided by Casa De Belen will give FARA the capacity to build a sustainable and collaborative shelter model and create the ability to meet each youth crisis need, in the future,” said Robert Miller, FARA’s executive director. “With these finances, a collaborative community-driven model to help homeless youth, or those in need, can be created and developed.”
FARA identifies as faith-based, yet staff and volunteers do not proselytize or require any beliefs to do their work nor is faith a requirement to access services, according to the grant proposal it filed with Casa de Belen.
Dome Spe will serve at-risk youth by providing mobile outreach, youth mentorship and life skills training, daytime drop-in services, host family overnight respite care, and shelter housing, with the goal to reduce youth homelessness by providing services that will be utilized by youth and strengthen families in Douglas County, according to its grant proposal.
Dome Spe (pronounced Doma Spay), is Latin for “Home of Hope,” Miller said.
The project brings together nearly a dozen representatives from organizations that serve at-risk youth to work collaboratively, including leaders of United Community Action Network, Douglas County Juvenile Justice Department, Phoenix Charter School, Douglas CARES and Safe Families for Children of Douglas County.
Plans call for Home of Hope to be located within a gated community that includes a garage/workshop, and three homes. The garage/workshop will provide space for life skill programs. One of the houses will provide daytime drop-in services, while the other two houses will provide shelter options.
The services provided will include:
Mobile outreach provided by a collaboration of local agencies working together to connect youth in rural outlying areas of Douglas County with access to housing resources, harm reduction, and a variety of preventative services. Field trips, transportation to appointments, and exposure to opportunities out in the community will also be offered.
A garage/workshop will include mentorship, internship and life skills training through bike, metal, woodshop and forestry programs.
A day center where youth can “drop-in” and be provided with low-barrier services, basic necessities, and safe respite without going to a shelter. Services will include initial contact, assessment, case management, and referrals; a 24-hour crisis hotline; clothing, showers, food, laundry facilities, and other resources like gas and grocery gift cards; high school, GED and college/career preparation.
Separate shelters for youth ages 13-17 (eight beds) and 18-24 (four to six beds).
“With the internship, mentorship, life skills program, crisis beds, daily drop-in services, therapeutic help, community liaisons and peer navigators, the shelter will not just be a bed, but a wrap-around service that will meet the need of any individual in crisis, whether for a moment or a journey,” Miller said. “The services that will be provided once the shelter opens will be paramount, needed, and long-anticipated for Douglas County.”
A GOOD FITPlans call for Home of Hope to secure a property for its operations this fall, with support from Ford Family Foundation, Oregon Department of Human Services, United Community Action Network and Casa De Belen.
The official opening is scheduled for spring 2022.
Casa de Belen also handed out a second grant, of $20,376, to Peace at Home, a Roseburg nonprofit organization that serves victims of domestic violence. That grant will go toward creating a youth room at Peace at Home’s new shelter and hire an AmeriCorps member to provide outreach and services for homeless youth.
The youth room will be named after Barry Forte, a longtime supporter of Peace at Home and an advocate for youth.
“Our goal is to provide a safe, nurturing, stimulating and supportive environment in which children, youth and their parents can learn and grow together, while opportunities for healing through play and parental interaction are encouraged,” Peace at Home explained in its application for the grant.
Peace at Home was awarded a state grant this spring to buy a Douglas County hotel and turn it into a unique shelter for its clients, as well as those forced to leave their homes because of the Archie Creek Fire.
The $2.8 million grant came from the Oregon Community Foundation as part of a statewide push to help vulnerable communities, including those who lost their homes in last year’s wildfires. Peace at Home took possession of the hotel in April.
Casa de Belen opened in 2004, and over the years served more than 1,300 youth and family members, providing an environment for youth to stabilize, reach educational goals, resolve conflict and learn self-management skills.
However, Casa de Belen struggled financially for years, prompting the shelter to temporally close in 2019 and again in June 2020. In October, the board announced efforts to resolve ongoing financial hardships were unsuccessful and the shelter closed for good, leaving a hole in services for an already underserved part of the community.
Following the closure, the board of Casa de Belen sold the building at 1199 NE Grandview Drive in Roseburg, and the proceeds from that sale helped finance the grants handed out to Home for Hope and Peace at Home.
Shelley Briggs Loosley, board chair of Casa de Belen, said that agency’s bylaws required the money be given to “like-missioned organizations,” namely ones that helped at-risk youth.
After a good deal of research, the board decided that FARA, and its collaborative approach to serving at-risk youth, was the best match.
“They take kids into homes, work with them and try to get them back with their family,” Loosley said. “They’re bringing organizations together to work with each other, not against each other. The only way to do this sustainably is through partnerships, so this is really an answer to sustainability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.