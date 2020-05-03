One of the primary ways Roseburg Public Library remains connected to the community is through the cloudLibrary and OverDrive digital platforms. Tens of thousands of books and audiobooks are available for download on most computers and portable devices.
Thanks to a generous local grant, Roseburg Public Library is expanding opportunities for readers of all ages to access electronic materials.
Library staff has focused on purchasing licenses for items with a high number of holds, which primarily includes bestselling titles for adult readers such as the new John Grisham, “Camino Winds,” and Oprah’s latest selection, “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family.”
What is especially exciting is staff purchased licenses for all of the 2020-2021 Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) titles, which focuses on students in third grade through high school and comprises 44 highly regarded books (the list may be found at oregonbattleofthebooks.org under the Book Titles tab). Staff also have added audiobook versions of children’s classics such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl and pop hits such as “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer.
Both cloudLibrary and OverDrive are accessible through app stores or roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Library Resources. A tip for OverDrive users: I suggest using the Libby app.
To log in to either platform, use the number printed on the back of the Roseburg Public Library card (no spaces). The default password is the phone number, including area code, used to register the account.
The cloudLibrary home page displays the collection to which Roseburg Public Library patrons have priority. The first row of books, labeled “Available Now,” means just that; they are available to multiple patrons at the same time because the library pays a per-use fee (patrons are not charged). This affords access to early readers such as “Pete the Cat” and “The Boxcar Children” as well as Sherlock Holmes audiobooks.
Only a few of the pay-per-use books are displayed on the home page; use the Search feature or click on Browse for more titles.
The OBOB books are listed on the home page by grade level, and Roseburg patrons may check out titles or place holds.
The Browse feature displays all of the titles available through the library’s partnership with several libraries in the state. Each library purchases licenses separately, and each library’s patrons have priority access to their home library collection; however, when an item is not checked out, it becomes available on a first-come, first-served basis to patrons at all of the libraries.
The OverDrive platform is similar to cloudLibrary except the partnership is much larger; it is most familiar to Oregonians as Library2Go sponsored by the Oregon Digital Library Consortium.
Again, library staff are purchasing licenses for items with a high number of holds. Going a step further, patrons have access to all of the OBOB books as well as most of the OBOB audiobooks. Roseburg patrons have priority lending, and patrons throughout the state will have access if no one locally has the item checked out. Holds can be placed on all items in the collection.
Generally speaking, OverDrive has a larger collection and cloudLibrary has shorter wait times for materials, so I encourage patrons to use both platforms to get the most out of this opportunity. Happy reading and listening!
