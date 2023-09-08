A breakfast of eggs, bacon and coffee greeted those who arrived early Thursday morning to Splitz Family Grill. Multiple different sized gift baskets lay on two tables at the front of the room, enticing periodical looks from attendees.
Greater Douglas United Way opened its 69th Annual Giving Campaign on Thursday with a kick-off breakfast. The morning included breakfast, an auction with the gift baskets and the unveiling of the new Giving Campaign theme for the 2023-24 year.
“Our RSVP numbers were down just a hair but I saw a big number of people walk in. We had a full house,” Greater Douglas United Way Executive Director Bryan Trenkle said after the event.
The audience included people from many of Greater Douglas United Way’s member agencies. There are 23 member agencies in three categories: basic needs services, prevention and support, and crisis and intervention services.
These agencies also donate the gift baskets, which were auctioned off at the breakfast. Baskets from 16 member agencies included goodies like handmade quilts, wine, chocolate, tea, mugs, camping chairs and many other things. The auction was run by Sam Lee and Brian Prawitz who wore matching shirts given to them by Trenkle.
The theme this year is to focus on people.
“When I’m downtown, I see the same people making some of the same decisions and choices. I become jaded at times, I think we all do, but we haven’t walked in your shoes. I don’t know what you’re going through,” Trenkle said.
The posters showed sentences such as “I’M A BAD KID” or “WE’RE A LOST ‘CAUSE,” but once the viewer looks closer there are smaller letters in between the words which changes the meaning. This turns the posters into “I’M stuck in A BAD situation. No KID should have to go through this” or “WE’RE living in A shelter. We LOST everything we owned ‘CAUSE our home burned in a fire.”
“Leading a campaign with ‘We’re a lost cause’ is probably not the wisest of words. But it’s not focusing on the situation, it’s not focusing on the circumstance, but it’s focusing on the person,” Trenkle said.
Two dozen local nonprofit member agencies and another 200+ nonprofit organizations benefitted from last year’s campaign. The goal, as always, is to surpass that.
“The meat of our campaign, about 98% of it, comes from the working citizen. It comes from payroll deduction at work,” Trenkle explained. “I would come in and present to the staff, and if you guys decide to participate, you could have $5 or $10 or whatever you want to give, deducted from your paycheck. Then we would get a check from the payroll department including all that the employees chose to give.”
Greater Douglas United Way will host another Giving Campaign event next week, the 41st Annual Dave Johnson Memorial Charity Golf Tournament. This will take place at the Bar Run Golf & RV Resort in Roseburg on Thursday, Sept. 14. Shotgun starts at 10 a.m.
“The events don’t raise a whole lot of money. It’s more about just getting it kicked off, having some fun, creating awareness. I am really excited for the theme this year,” Trenkle said.
