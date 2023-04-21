Growth has prompted the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers to hire a new executive director.
Ali Rodgers takes that role, effective immediately.
A UVWA release said the proliferation of wineries and vineyards in the region has prompted the organization to find someone who can help manage this growth and help promote the region’s wines. Rodgers brings a wealth of experience in the wine industry and a deep passion for supporting local communities, according to the release.
As prices of land continue to rise, many growers and winemakers have started to look outside of traditional places like the Napa and Sonoma valleys. The Umpqua Valley’s diverse soil and climate make it possible to grow over 50 different grape varieties, which has appealed to those wanting to produce a Pinot Noir and a Cabernet Sauvignon wine.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ali to the UVWA team,” Chris Hudson, UVWA board president and owner of Lexeme, said. “Her extensive experience in wine marketing, event planning and her connections in the industry will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to promote the exceptional wines and vineyards of the Umpqua Valley.”
As executive director, Rodgers will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization. She will also work closely with the board to develop strategies to support and promote the growth of the Umpqua Valley wine industry, which currently includes more than 30 wineries and vineyards.
Rodgers comes to the UVWA from her previous role as the director of marketing for a boutique winery in Washington. In that capacity, she oversaw all aspects of marketing, including brand development, social media, events and wine club management. Prior to her work in the wine industry, Rodgers held various marketing roles in the technology sector.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the UVWA and promote the outstanding wines of the Umpqua Valley," Rodgers said.
Rodgers said she is eager to work with the group’s members and partners to increase awareness of the region and further establish the Umpqua Valley as a premier wine destination.
“As the number of wineries and vineyards in the area continues to grow, the Umpqua Valley will be forced to compete with other regions on the national stage. I am here to make sure that we are ready for it," Rodgers added.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
