There are four squirrels native to Oregon, with the Western Gray Squirrel being the most observed in the local area, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Unlike many other mammals — large and small — the Western Gray Squirrel does not hibernate in the winter, though it will spend much of its time either in a nest in the branches of its home tree (oaks are especially popular with the rodent).
Squirrels are diligent throughout the fall about eating vast amounts, and burying nuts and seeds in shallow hollows for retrieval later. Thus, squirrels have a consistent food source that causes them to be visible in even the worst of winter weather, scrabbling to dig up a nut buried months earlier.
As the end of winter approaches, squirrels begin to turn to romance as the mating season begins. Baby squirrels are born after a 10-12 week gestation period, according to the ODFW. If the foraging season is especially strong, squirrels may have a second litter of kits near the end of the summer.
Oregon's four native squirrels — Western gray, Douglas, American red and Northern flying — are under pressure from nonnative invasive cousins: the Eastern gray and Eastern fox.
