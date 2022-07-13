220714-nrr-hayfire

A Roseburg firefighter extinguishes what is reported to be a hay trailer on fire Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of exit 125.

 MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review

Roseburg firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed hay trailer in the southbound lane of Interstate 5 north of exit 125 on Wednesday night.

The fire, first reported shortly after 7 p.m., has been knocked down. Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 should expect delays or detours while crews clear the trailer from the freeway.

