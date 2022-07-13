Hay trailer catches fire on Interstate 5 The News-Review Jul 13, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Roseburg firefighter extinguishes what is reported to be a hay trailer on fire Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of exit 125. MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roseburg firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed hay trailer in the southbound lane of Interstate 5 north of exit 125 on Wednesday night.The fire, first reported shortly after 7 p.m., has been knocked down. Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 should expect delays or detours while crews clear the trailer from the freeway. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trailer Highway Transports Hay Interstate Detour Traffic Exit Delay Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Andrew Quinton Snow Downtown Roseburg rumbles for 40th Graffiti Night Cruise Only smiles at Pete’s Drive-In Death Notices for July 10, 2022 Speeding ticket leads to high-speed chase ending on I-5 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Hay trailer catches fire on Interstate 5 Oregon therapeutic psilocybin program sparks some confusion PUMA Takes its “Forever Faster” Spirit to the World Athletics Championships with Strong Athletes and Products Portland to pay $200K after losing public records battle Police: 82-year-old Portland man dies after bus stop attack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.