Children, and a few adults, were splashing around at Fir Grove Splash Pad on Monday afternoon, as temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit in Roseburg, making it the second hottest day in the town’s history.
Douglas County is also home to three outdoor pools — South Umpqua Memorial Pool in Myrtle Creek, the pool at Umpqua Community College and Drain Memorial Swimming Pool — that can help people cool down in the hot weather.
Temperatures in the Douglas County coastal region were around 75 degrees Monday, while temperatures near Diamond Lake hovered around 85 degrees.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service took their measurements for Roseburg at the regional airport, where the temperature hit 109 degrees once before — on Aug. 15, 2020. The hottest day ever recorded in Roseburg was June 27, 2021, when it was 114 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the triple digits for a few more days in central Douglas County.
An excessive heat warning is in place until 11 p.m. Thursday.
The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Residents are advised to take plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on their relatives and neighbors.
The Roseburg Senior Center on Southeast Stephens Street is open as a cooling center from 1-7 p.m. through Thursday, where people can take a shower, get water, snacks and supper.
Brooke Communications News Director Kyle Bailey contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.