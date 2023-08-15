Children, and a few adults, were splashing around at Fir Grove Splash Pad on Monday afternoon, as temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit in Roseburg, making it the second hottest day in the town’s history.

Brooke Communications News Director Kyle Bailey contributed to this report.

React to this story:

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.