3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25: STEAM program for elementary students 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 26: Storytime with Aurora 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 26: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club 4 p.m., Thursday, April 27: Geology of Crater Lake presented by Larry Broeker 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27: Silent Book Group
Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program for adults is right around the corner and I would like your help to make it the best event ever.
If you are interested in participating in the adult program, please take a couple of minutes to complete a four-question survey. Your responses will help determine the prizes we offer.
All fully completed responses submitted by May 12 will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card to a Roseburg business.
The Summer Reading Program, whose theme is Find Your Voice!, begins June 1 and ends Aug. 26. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate.
As in years past, the primary component of the program will be a reading log with 30 categories to guide participants. There will be opportunities to read any book but also some prompts such as “a book with a yellow cover” and “a book with a protagonist who is a musician.”
Gift card prizes have been overwhelmingly popular, so we will distribute $300 worth of gift cards from businesses located in Roseburg. The first question on the survey asks your preference regarding the amount each card is worth. Do you prefer two $100 and four $25 gift cards? How about 12 $25 gift cards? Or perhaps some other combination?
I also would like survey respondents to share the names of up to five businesses located in Roseburg you would be interested in patronizing with a gift card.
Based on feedback I received last year, I would like to know whether you would be interested in receiving free books to keep. These books would be advanced reader copies of newer books and they would be available as prizes based on the progress you make on the reading log.
For example, when you have logged five books, you would be eligible to pick out one free book.
Finally, are you interested in the library providing a weekly bonus as we did last summer? Each week, we would ask a question about your reading habits or post a literary quiz. Participants who ace the quiz or who answer the question would be entered into a random drawing for a $10 gift card.
Youth program updateFolks interested in the Summer Reading Program for children and teens should rest assured that Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp has a fun-filled summer planned with programs, prizes and reading fun.
Because Aurora is finalizing the schedule, the library will not host youth programs in May; this includes Wednesday Storytime.
There will be two exceptions. Spanish Club will continue to meet at 4 p.m. every Wednesday of the month and grab-and-go craft kits will be available while supplies last beginning at 10 a.m. on May 2, 16 and 30.
Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.
