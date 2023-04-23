3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25: STEAM program for elementary students 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 26: Storytime with Aurora 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 26: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club 4 p.m., Thursday, April 27: Geology of Crater Lake presented by Larry Broeker 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27: Silent Book Group

Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.