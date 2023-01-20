Prospective home buyers face challenges as mortgage rates climb, demand for housing is high, inventory is low and inflation is yet to be cooled.
A first-time homebuyer, Ikela Morningstar, had been looking for the perfect home for her family under $200,000 for more than a year. She browsed 10 to 15 properties and made two failed bids, before buying her home.
Moving to Roseburg in 2013, Morningstar had been a single parent of two for eight years. Her family moved several times from small apartments and often argued over the bathroom.
Morningstar purchased her first home last month through financing for $185,000 with a mortgage rate of less than 6%. The double-wide manufactured home was listed for $220,000, a total savings of $35,000.
"We all have our own bathrooms," Morningstar said. "There are two master suites."
Morningstar attended an open house and saw the home, she called the realtor and was the first to put in a bid. Her friends advised her to wait until interest rates dropped before making an offer, but she thought the price would rise because of the rising demand at the time.
About 75% of buyers in the U.S. purchase a home through financing, while 25% pay with cash, according to Oregon Life Homes interior sale data, provided by owner Shane Mast. In 2022, Oregon Life Homes sold 605 properties — a 35% increase over 2021, when most agency sales were down.
According to Mortgage News Daily, since March 2021, mortgage rates have risen from 3.57% to 6.51% as of Jan. 10.
“For every 1% that rate goes up, you lose 10% buying power,” Mast said.
According to Realtor.com, which is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors and uses MLS listings sourced from 580 regional databases in November 2022, the average home in Roseburg sold for 2.53% less than the asking price, with a median listing price of $380,000.
U.S. home prices rose 2.6% in a year, with a median sale price of $393,935, while home prices in Douglas County rose 3.4% compared to last year, according to Redfin, a nationwide brokerage site.
According to Regional Multiple Listing Service, 1,536 homes closed in Douglas County last year, a 14.9% decrease from 2021. In the last month, 86 homes closed, a 40.6% decrease compared to the same period last year, which was the lowest number of closings since February 2015.
“Interest rate increases is a big hurdle,” said Gabe Harrell, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty Southern Oregon-Umpqua Valley.
Mast added that the good news for buyers is that sellers are more willing to negotiate and pay closing costs and repairs when their homes stay on the housing market too long.
“That didn’t happen in the last three years because there were too many buyers, their interest was so cheap,” Mast said.
