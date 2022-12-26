PORTLAND — Pacific Power issued a high wind warning late Monday. The company said a powerful Pacific storm coming on the heels of a significant ice and wind event will increase the potential for widespread power outages from Crescent City, California, to the Portland area over the next 24 hours.
“The winds that are headed our way have the potential to cause damage to trees already weakened by the previous storm,” said Allen Berreth, the company's vice president of operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service. We are staging personnel and equipment to respond to outages as they occur.”
The company said its meteorology team is closely monitoring forecasts and field personnel were prepping for wind-related impacts late Monday and into Tuesday.
Forecasts called for potentially damaging winds to hit Crescent City and Yreka by 8 p.m. Monday. The storm was expected to work its way north along the coast overnight with high winds likely in the Willamette Valley and the Portland area by Tuesday morning.
According to the company, forecasts indicated the fast-moving storm would exit the area by Tuesday evening.
Pacific Power encourages people to always be prepared for outages, and for every home to have an Emergency Outage Kit that includes the following:
Flashlight
Battery-operated radio and clock
Extra batteries
Non-perishable foods
Manual can opener
Bottled water
Blankets
If a power outage occurs, Pacific Power encourages customers to first check their fuses and circuit breakers. If the power failure is not caused inside the home or business, customers should report the outage to Pacific Power at 877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797. The company said it also has an app.
Outside of the home, Pacific Power suggests following safety precautions once a storm has hit:
Stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 immediately, then report it to Pacific Power at 877-508-5088.
Extensive rain may cause flooding or landslides. Be especially careful of any standing water or even soggy ground. A live, downed wire may seem to be a safe distance away, but it is still extremely dangerous due to wet conditions.
