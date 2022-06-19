Jaylene Garcia, right watches her brother, Ernesto Garcia get transformed in Spider-Man at a face-painting booth during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
Eresto Garcia holds steady while Lara Ricks transforms him into Spider-man at a face-painting booth during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
Lupita Macias, front, leads other dancers while performing a dance from Oaxaca Mexico during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
A dancer from the group 'Mexico En La Piel' swirls during a performance during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
Phioto courtesy of Michelle Juett
Jaylene Garcia, right watches her brother, Ernesto Garcia get transformed in Spider-Man at a face-painting booth during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Eresto Garcia holds steady while Lara Ricks transforms him into Spider-man at a face-painting booth during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Lupita Macias, front, leads other dancers while performing a dance from Oaxaca Mexico during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Julia Masner speaks to the crowd during the Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg.
Community members were treated to live music and dancing, children's games, free dinner and traditional dance performances during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg. In partnership with Thrive Umpqua, the free community event offered attendees a chance to share in the rich aspects of Latino and Hispanic cultures and to experience performances of ballet folklorico, rope tricks and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.