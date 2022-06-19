Community members were treated to live music and dancing, children's games, free dinner and traditional dance performances during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Night held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roseburg. In partnership with Thrive Umpqua, the free community event offered attendees a chance to share in the rich aspects of Latino and Hispanic cultures and to experience performances of ballet folklorico, rope tricks and more.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.