WINCHESTER — Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle that struck a man in a wheelchair Wednesday, leaving him in grave condition.
Sheriff's deputies said dispatchers received a 911 call at 8:54 p.m. reporting a man in a wheelchair had been struck by a car in the 5000 block of Northeast Stephens Street near the Buckeroo Barn in the same area where a road improvement project has been going on for several months.
When deputies arrived, they found a 46-year-old Roseburg man, whose name has not yet been released, lying in the roadway suffering from critical injuries. The man had been in a motorized scooter at the time he was struck. The suspect vehicle is believed to have left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency crews.
The victim was taken by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg and later transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital at Riverbend in Springfield where he is reported in grave condition suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Deputies located evidence at the scene that indicated the vehicle involved was a white 2014-2016 Mazda 3. The vehicle will have damage to the right front end.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver of the car is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
(0) comments
