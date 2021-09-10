An intersection in Roseburg’s Hucrest neighborhood will be closed for several hours Sunday afternoon, when a local movie shoot will be using the area to simulate the aftermath of a car crash.
Actors may yell, get bloody and show other signs of mild gore from makeup during filming for a scene in the movie “Death with Dignity,” being shot by Spiderking Studios of Douglas County, said studio Chief Executive Officer Jake Tranter, who is coordinating the event.
The intersection of Northwest Kline Street and Northwest Moore Avenue, adjacent to Hucrest Elementary School, will be barricaded and closed for the filming Sunday from about noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the permit application with the City of Roseburg. Small sections of Kline Street and Moore Avenue, just before the intersection, also will be closed, but homeowners’ driveways will not be blocked.
Crew members will be at each barricade to direct traffic. Fliers will be delivered to notify neighbors of the closure, according to the application.
No crashes or stunts will be performed. There won’t be any vehicles staged in the intersection to appear as though they crashed.
The movie, which is being shot on location at various locations in Douglas County, is about a thrill-seeking regular guy named Tyler who hires a hit man to come after him as a cure for boredom.
“Tyler, bored with his mundane life, decides he needs a thrilling adventure,” Tranter said. “He places a hit on himself to test his limits, not knowing whether he made the worst decision of his life or not. He plays a game of cat and mouse with a hit man, which may have turned out to be the exact thrill he needed.”
