Laurie Smith of Oakland decided to adopt a new dog on Friday at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg. She is a dog lover who recently lost her dog and is trying to move on by helping other homeless dogs.
Cats lying quietly in the shelter. The Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg encouraged people to take home a kitten during the holidays for a fee of $25, which includes vaccinations and spay/neuter.
Julie Gillespie watched a tutorial video on animal adoption Friday inside the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg. Having been unable to come to the center in person due to ice on the road, she finally drove from Eugene to the center with her husband and son on Christmas Eve to pick up a Christmas gift from her husband.
“He agreed to have another kitten,” Gillespie said happily.
A lynx-point Siamese cat, named Snuggie, was surrendered Dec. 13 by a private surrenderer who had too many animals. With her medium smooth coat, blue eyes, erect ears and long tail, she was lying in her small but comfortable space at the shelter, waiting for a new home.
Gillespie already has a kitten at home, so her hope was to find her a playmate of the same age and size.
Excited to take a new kitten to her farm, she said, “I’m sure they’ll have fun playing with all the wrapping paper and stuff like that.”
According to foster program manager Gray Bouchat, who has a dog and a cat of her own, 14 holiday fosters signed up to take pets home for the holidays. Saving Grace was offering $25 adoption fees for cats and kittens and $50 for dogs during the holidays, including vaccines and spay/neuter.
“It makes people feel really good to help homeless animals,” Bouchat said.
Laurie Smith of Oakland was ready to adopt a dog that was brought to the center last Wednesday. She has been browsing the website and finally decided to take one home. By helping a homeless dog, she hoped to move on from the loss of a dog that died due to a health condition. She chose a Golden Retriever mix.
According to the Canine Care Team manager, the retriever’s family didn’t have enough time to care for him, so they thought it would be best to find him a new home.
The Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, located on 450 Old Dei Rio Road, has been operating since 2001. This year, 1,196 animals have been taken out of the shelter, including stray dogs, owner-surrendered dogs, stray cats, owner-surrendered cats, small animals such as rabbits and hamsters, pigs and goats.
“All the animals need a home at some point,” Bouchat said.
As of Friday, 42 cats, 20 dogs, one hamster and six small animals were in the shelter waiting for new homes, before people picked up their foster animals. The main goal of this holiday promotion, which began last Tuesday, was to get more animals out of the shelter during the Christmas season.
“It’s nice in two ways because you get to have someone that obviously with the dog love comes to you,” Smith said while feeding, petting and bonding with her new dog. “But then you know, look what you can do for them, a great venue to go find somebody that needs.”
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
