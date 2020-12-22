It wasn’t an overly large group, maybe a dozen or so people huddled in the rain Monday evening in front of Fred Meyer. If you drove by too fast it would’ve been easy to miss them.
They gathered to pay tribute to five people they didn’t know. A couple had actual candles that flickered in the wind and wet, while others had electronic candles or small lanterns.
The event was organized by Housing First Umpqua.
Five held posters, each memorializing an unhoused person who had died in Roseburg this year.
Janice Marie Rose, 41, died in January; Kaighley Stocks, 29, died the following month; Phillip Baca, 45, died in May; Tazia May, 32, died in June; and Desirea Nichole Frady, 35, died last month.
Julie Donaldson, who was at the vigil, said she lives in the historic section of downtown Roseburg and sees a lot of the unhoused. She said she doesn’t like how people think of them as being almost subhuman.
“There are homeless people everywhere and it just breaks my heart,” Donaldson said. “I’d like us to think about what we can do to make it better.”
It’s hard enough living on the streets, where most days are consumed with finding something to eat, a place to go to the restroom and a place to sleep at night.
But this year has been even harder than most for the unhoused, with the onset of COVID-19.
Coffee shops, fast food restaurants, libraries and other places where the unhoused could normally go to use the bathroom, get a bite to eat and shelter from the cold, were closed much of the year. Shelters and social service centers that helped the unhoused were also closed or had a reduction in services.
Jerry Guenther knows what it’s like to have to brave the elements. He has been without housing on and off a few times, including one stretch for about a year.
“I’ve seen people sleeping in the snow with nothing to cover them,” Guenther said during Monday’s vigil.
Guenther, who turns 30 on Jan. 3, said he knows people who have been unhoused for a decade or more.
“I’m surprised they’re still alive,” he said. “I know that you could just be dealt a really crappy hand in life, and it can hold you down unless someone is willing to give you a chance.”
The Roseburg City Council has been discussing the issue of homelessness all year, and recently took some steps to address the matter.
Last month, the council approved a program that will let a limited number of people sleep overnight in their cars. The so-called vehicle camping program will allow up to six vehicles to stay in a maximum of three approved locations in the city, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
And last week the council officially created a commission on homelessness. It is unclear yet what the scope of the commission will be, or how effective it will be in helping provide shelter for the unhoused.
A January survey found 845 people in the county who were identified as unhoused, including 183 under the age of 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.