The building has been purchased, and an operator proposed for a navigation center that will house and provide services for people who are homeless.
The sale was closed Friday on a 7,423-square-foot building that will house the shelter.
The city of Roseburg purchased the building at 948 SE Mill St. from United Community Action Network for a discounted price of $270,000.
It's expected to open June 30, after renovations are completed and an operator chosen.
That operator may well be UCAN, a nonprofit whose mission includes helping the homeless. City staff will ask the Roseburg Homeless Commission Monday to consider awarding an operator contract to the organization. The contract would then have to be approved by the Roseburg City Council in March.
Assistant City Manager Amy Sowa said in a press release the city is excited about the opportunity to have an established local nonprofit run the navigation center.
"UCAN has a strong record of providing services and compassion to those in our community in need, and we are grateful to them for being willing to take on this new service," Sowa said.
The center will offer 30 shelter beds and 10 pallet shelters. It will house men, women and families and offer case management services to help them become self-sufficient and secure stable housing.
The operating costs are expected to be about $1.75 million in the first 14 months and $1.5 million in the following year.
The state Legislature awarded the city a $1.5 million grant toward the costs of building and operating a navigation center.
The center must be operational by June 30 or the city would have to return the state's money.
City officials considered 16 different properties before deciding on the Mill Street location.
Initial efforts to find an organization to run the center were unsuccessful. After that early search, though, UCAN Executive Director Shaun Pritchard offered to have UCAN oversee the facility's administration.
If the operating agreement is approved and signed, the city and UCAN will offer the public a chance to learn more, ask questions and voice concerns about the project.
