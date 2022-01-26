It was time to leave Kansas.
After spending four and a half years living in Englewood, Kansas, Mark VanDeWalker decided to return home. The 84-year-old woman he lived with had passed away and he felt like nothing was left for him in the near ghost town. With the help of a friend, he obtained a flight ticket to Eugene before heading back to Roseburg.
“But I got home and I looked at downtown and it was just horrible,” VanDeWalker said. “It wasn’t my town anymore.”
Since returning to the area five months ago, VanDeWalker has been unhoused. While he can find a place to stay sometimes through family, friends and the occasional warming center, it isn’t enough to keep him from having to sleep on the streets some nights.
“I take care of myself. That’s just the way it is,” he said. “If you’ve got to depend on other people, there’s really no resources here.”
VanDeWalker had come out to the Roseburg Dream Center on Monday to receive some services while participating in a survey about his situation.
Every year the federal government requires communities to spend time in late January gathering information about people experiencing homelessness, including unsheltered and sheltered individuals. This yearly survey, known as point-in-time count, is done through the collaboration of local and private agencies who collect data by going out in the community and conducting surveys. Once the data is gathered, the Department of Housing and Urban Development reviews survey findings before determining the amount of federal assistance needed to aid in community programs for homeless people.
The United Community Action Network is the lead agency for the Douglas County count and receives help from several local organizations. Kelly Wessels, the network’s chief operating officer, said the survey allows for communities to notice trends that will help in planning efforts for things such as homeless shelters with services, also known as navigation centers. Roseburg city officials recently nailed down a spot on the western edge of town to serve as the location for a navigation center.
Consistent data gathering also means a better reflection of community needs for assistance and changing trends. Over the past few years the data has pointed to a rise of homelessness among unaccompanied youth and senior women, Wessels said.
But getting a complete count is challenging, said Kimetha Stallings, executive director of Onward Roseburg, a nonprofit aimed at empowering people experiencing homelessness.
“It’s in January and people are dug in,” Stallings said. “Perhaps family and friends can have a little more compassion this time of the year and allow people to stay with them. So they’re a bit harder to find.”
However, the development of a new smartphone application called Counting Us may help improve accuracy. What makes the app unique is not only can it be used by volunteers or shelters for gathering data, but also by people experiencing homelessness themselves, allowing individuals who may otherwise not come out to report, Wessels said.
The 2020 point-in-time survey identified a total of 845 people in Douglas County experiencing homelessness. And since the start of the pandemic, a concerning trend shows more people are experiencing long-term episodes of homelessness sometimes lasting up to a year, Wessels said.
“I think it’s because the communities were already fragile, as far as the tipping point for homelessness,” Wessels said. “And then when one more thing happened in the pandemic, you have to think about some of the industries that were pretty critical for the affected people.”
The point-in-time count will continue until the end of the month at various locations and times where participants can receive winter essential supplies and lunch.
