It looks like it won’t be a very merry Christmas for homeless people frequenting a makeshift shelter on Fowler Street in Roseburg.
Next week, Douglas County will remove the small homeless shelter it set up in September across from the Douglas County Courthouse.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice had been inspired to put up the shelter after hearing complaints from county staff about homeless people sleeping, littering and defecating on the courthouse grounds.
The shelter included a carport, trash can, picnic table and portable toilet and was billed as a pilot project to see if a larger campground might be created for the homeless.
But the project put the county government at odds with the city government, which wasn’t enthusiastic about the idea.
According to county officials, the removal stems from an impasse with city officials. The property where the shelter sits is zoned commercial, meaning the city would have to authorize a conditional use permit to make the shelter legal.
Boice said Monday it looks like that’s not going to happen.
“We are struggling with the effects of homelessness just like everyone else. There is no one solution that is going to miraculously solve the homeless problem, nor can we just sit back and hope the problem goes away,” Boice said in a written statement. “Something has to be done.”
He said he hoped that presenting the camp idea to the city and setting up the temporary shelter would be the start of the two governments working together to find solutions.
“Instead, we ran into nothing but resistance and the people using the shelter have been continually cited for sleeping in it,” Boice said.
But Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich said the county never went through the process to file for a permit to keep the shelter open.
“They should follow the same rules as everybody else. All they have to do is go apply for a permit and go through the process. So my first question would be: Why aren’t they following the same rules that everybody else has to follow?” Rich said. “They’re not above the law.”
Rich suggested county officials might be afraid of going through the hearing necessary to get the permit. He said if they did they might have to respond to questions about why other shelters created by cities and counties have not been successful.
“Almost all of them have failed, and then there’s a big cleanup that comes with it. So my question would be to whoever puts up a shelter: What are you doing different so that you don’t have the same result of failing?” he said.
Shelter occupants were notified Monday and the shelter will be removed Dec. 2.
The county said the shelter was successful in several ways, including providing shelter to between seven and 11 occupants a night, raising awareness of the homeless epidemic, reducing litter and eliminating defecation on the courthouse campus. Drug needles that used to be left along a section of Deer Creek behind the library were gone, likely due to the inclusion of a sharps container at the shelter.
The shelter wasn’t without problems. A neighboring property owner complained about the facility and increased waste accumulated at the shelter, Boice said.
He said despite the shelter’s closure, the county will continue to explore ideas for addressing homelessness and stands ready to help the city of Roseburg and any other city in the county that has ideas for solving the problem.
