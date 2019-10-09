The Roseburg Dream Center has received a $5,000 grant from Safeway to provide food and clothing to the homeless.
The Dream Center is a faith-based organization that operates a drop in center with meals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
It offers a food pantry Mondays and Wednesdays, at which it hands out about 350 food boxes a month. It also distributes clothing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Its Under the Bridge ministry involves volunteers reaching out to the homeless where they live two Saturdays a month. The volunteers hand out sack lunches and bottled water.
It also offers art classes and an emergency warming shelter when the temperature drops to 30 degrees, or is 32 degrees and snowing.
