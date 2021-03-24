When President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on March 11, one item in it that many people focused on was the $1,400 stimulus payments that were part of the legislation. Money started appearing in people’s bank accounts just a few days later, and within the week the IRS said it had distributed payments to more than 90 million Americans.
This round of payments, eligible to individuals making less than $75,000 or married couples making less than $150,000, comes on the heels of two previous stimulus payments. Last spring most individuals received $1,200 each, and then as the year came to an end, another round of $600 payments was distributed.
That’s $3,200 that most Americans got or will get in the last year. But to get that money people typically had to have an online bank account, a mailing address, or both. For the hundreds of people in this area who area who are unhoused, that could be a problem.
Just how does someone in that situation receive their stimulus payments?
For many it apparently took a lot of perseverance, a little bit of luck and a helping hand from Kimetha Stallings, founder and driving force behind the agency Onward Roseburg. Largely by herself, through countless hours of community outreach, Stallings has helped dozens of unhoused individuals get their stimulus payments when they otherwise may not have.
“All this started because I wanted to make sure that our homeless neighbors got their money too, and they weren’t forgotten,” Stallings said.
Stallings began volunteering at the Roseburg Dream Center a few years ago, helping people fill out disability claims, housing applications and the like. She also started volunteering at the local warming center and with Under the Bridge Ministry, which goes out into the community to connect with the unhoused and provide them some of the basic necessities.
In 2020, Stallings officially founded Onward Roseburg, which also relies heavily on outreach efforts to help the unhoused.
More days than not, Stallings goes into homeless camps to check in on people and provide what she can for them, sometimes if it’s even just a “hello” and a smile.
“I’m like the wind. I just kind of blow through and see how anyone’s doing, see what kind of help they need,” she said.
It was during these outreach efforts in 2020 that Stallings realized people she was working with needed help getting the initial round of stimulus payments. She set out to help them do that.
Often that meant spending considerable time on the computer, using a third-party company the IRS had contracted with to set up accounts for the initial stimulus payments. Often the process would take an hour or more, Stallings said.
“It’s hard for some people to sit in front of a computer screen for that long,” she said.
Sometimes Stallings would let someone use her cell phone to help sign up, or the address she rents from a local UPS store. All told she counts more than two dozen people she helped get that first round of stimulus. And that set most of them up for the subsequent rounds of stimulus payments, including the ones going out now, she said.
“Creating an email account, having a phone number or an address, those are things most people don’t even think twice about,” Stallings said. “But it does matter to that person that needs some help. To them it’s everything.”
By her count, Stallings has helped deliver more than $30,000 in stimulus money into the hands of the unhoused so far, and by the time the other rounds of stimulus are distributed that amount could more than double.
Besides Stallings, and a few other individuals who have taken it upon themselves to help out, there is not much help out there for the unhoused trying to get their stimulus money.
Betsy Cunningham, chairman of Housing First Umpqua, said the agency had a volunteer who was helping people without housing access their stimulus money, but that volunteer is no longer available to help.
United Community Action Network provides an address people can use to receive their payments, if necessary. UCAN is also working to start a program to help people file online to get their stimulus payments, agency officials said.
Neither the City of Roseburg or Douglas County offer such services.
As for Stallings, she hopes to be able to help more people with a bus she’s converting into a mobile office. She has taken out the seats and will be installing a desk and other items so she can help people feel comfortable as she comes to them.
For the time being, those who need help can find her. She’s at the Roseburg Dream Center on Monday mornings and out in the community just about every other day, tending to needs, helping in any way she can.
“People know they can find me on the regular,” Stallings said.
