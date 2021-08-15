Danny Quinn has had it. Jeff Marotz and Doug Harvey — same.
The three men have taken it upon themselves to try and make peace with the scores of homeless people living behind Gaddis Park and along the South Umpqua River and keep the area as clean as possible.
Quinn, who owns a nursery in Glide, started the cleanup efforts more than a year ago. He saw the potential of the park and the adjacent areas, and his love of landscaping and people kicked in.
Harvey is a retired newspaperman who often jogs along the river. He also sees the potential in the park and offered to help when he saw what Quinn was doing.
Marotz sees the situation from the flip side — he lives in an RV and is technically considered homeless. He works to keep things peaceful and encourages the homeless individuals in the area to keep their surroundings clean, if nothing else as a matter of public health.
The three said they made noticeable progress this summer, had the park and surrounding area looking nicer than ever, and helped create an admittedly tenuous but workable coexistence between the dozens of homeless people in the area and the families coming out to watch youth baseball.
That’s all gone now, they say. Baseball is over and the area east of the Interstate 5 bridge suddenly has become something of a war zone, with no end or solution in sight.
“Every square inch is covered with trash. There’s trash in every bush, every camp. This is extreme,” Quinn said. “They’re not camping here, they’re trashing the living hell out of the park. It’s sick. We’ve pretty much given up.”
The three aren’t entirely sure what happened, but they have their theories.
Earlier this summer Roseburg city officials announced plans to begin cleaning up homeless camps along the river, after leaving them alone due to concerns over COVID-19. About a month ago the first cleanup took place at Gaddis park. Similar cleanups have since occurred at Deer Creek and Templin parks in the city.
The cleanups have created a degree of instability in the camps, including fights as new people come and go into the camps. Add to that mix heavy drug use, mental illness, dire poverty and a distrust/dislike of police and authorities and you have a powder keg that exploded this week, they say.
“Now it’s like there’s no respect,” Quinn said. “They got pissed off ‘cause they got chased off the first time, and now they’re defiant. Now they want to show the cops who’s in charge.”
There is enough blame to go around for everyone, the three men say. They all acknowledge that the police have been put in the unenviable position of having to perform what is largely a social service role. For the most part, Quinn and the others give the police high marks for their efforts, which for months seemed to be paying off.
But simply clearing out encampments without a place for people to go is destructive, they said. The same for handing out $1,500 tickets for littering to people who have no intention or means to pay them. Lately the men said they have seen ticket after ticket thrown on top of piles of trash, often covered in feces just to make a statement.
“The tickets have absolutely no impact. Nothing,” Quinn said. “What a waste of city hours, a waste of city time. Because they have no plan.”
Instead of handing out tickets, why not require community service work, such as helping clean up the park, Harvey suggested.
“We need some creative thinking, some creative solutions. But we’re getting nothing,” he said.
It’s not just the homeless who should be helping clean up the park, Harvey said. The same goes for elected city officials who make policy from afar and the Internet crowd who criticize the efforts of Harvey and the others but don’t ever pick up a shovel and offer to help.
“We don’t see any boots on the ground,” he said. “We’re overwhelmed, and we’re the guys that do this stuff. It’s frustrating. What’s the plan?”
In addition to the public health and safety concerns, the three are worried about the damage the encampments are having on the health of the river. The trash, feces, toilet paper, tires and other items that end up in the river can’t be good for the water quality, they said. They also worry about the degradation of the river banks from encampments, which expose root systems and could be dangerous when the rainy season hits.
So for now the three say they are putting away the trash bags, stuffing their hopes in their back pockets, and waiting for a miracle, if even a small one.
“We’re not going back there until the cops do something real, we’re walking away from under the bridge because it’s just out of control,” Quinn said. “They said they’re coming back next week, but they’ve said they were going to do a lot of things they haven’t done.”
These people were offered help, they don't want it. Then you blame the legal taxpaying citizens for the problem. Shifting blame is easy on their conscience I guess.
But the real losers here are the kids, who you lie and say you support, who aren't going to have a place to play ball next summer. Well Done You!
The mentally ill should be in care facilities - where they can be safe, and get the help they need. Others need to get into the programs available to stop drug use and alcoholism. Those programs are free, but a person has to want to go.
The efforts of these individuals are valiant and commendable; however, they are in the midst of very weak leadership in our community that is based on punitive action rather than viable solutions . . . we need new and creative leadership that extends beyond the patriarchal system that has a stranglehold on Douglas County. Maybe try something new like providing housing . . . medical care and mental health treatment . . . and stipends. It's working in other communities. This "pull yourself up by the bootstraps method," only works if someone has boots. Boots that fit.
I like your solution, but each party must meet halfway. I’m not sure that these bums want housing, training and treatment. They certainly don’t respect where they squat. Let Eugene deal with them.
It’s time for the Mayor to step up, send in the police with buses. Roust out the squatters, put them on busses and take them to Portland where they’ll be welcomed with open arms. Maybe make a stop in Eugene on the way and let a few out.
