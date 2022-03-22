Tyrone Powell made his court appearance Monday morning.
For most people that wouldn’t be a big deal. But for Powell, who is homeless and by all accounts so ill he cannot walk, talk, write or swallow food, showing up to the Douglas County Courthouse before the doors opened at 8 a.m. was a minor miracle.
That’s because in addition to his maladies, Powell’s hellish week included being released from jail Monday and CHI Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday evening — wearing nothing but his paper hospital gown —before finally getting dropped off by a crisis intervention team at the Stewart Park duck pond to make do.
Christoper Hutton, an advocate for the homeless who provides services and does outreach through his volunteer work with The Roseburg Dream Center and his Under the Bridge Ministry, said what happened to Powell is difficult to fathom.
“It’s messed up,” Hutton said. “One of the people checking on him said we are watching a guy die on the street in front of us. He is really sick now.”
Hutton said he was notified about Powell on Saturday and went to see if he could help. Powell was in a small tent provided to him by about a half-dozen homeless people who were camping nearby.
Powell couldn’t talk, his hands were shaking and he was having trouble swallowing, Hutton said. He appeared to be thin and weak. Seeking a way to communicate, Hutton turned to a family member who knows sign language, and Powell was able to sign a little. Between that and Powell typing out words on a cell phone, as well as hospital paperwork Powell had on him, Hutton was able to piece together bits of what had transpired.
Powell had been in jail awaiting trial on charges he stole 30 acres of land from an Elkton woman. Jail records show a conditional release agreement was filled out and dated March 14. The agreement listed Powell’s address as a hotel in Cottage Grove and did not list a reason for the release.
It appears Powell did not fill out or sign the conditional release form; on the line where it asks for a signature, someone wrote “unable to sign.”
Lt. Mike Root, commander of the Douglas County Jail, did not return an email and phone call seeking comment.
The paper trail then shows Powell being treated at CHI Mercy Medical Center for exposure to the cold, chest pain and dehydration. He was released Tuesday evening shortly before 6 p.m., even though he had no place to go. Hutton said Powell told him he was still wearing his paper hospital gown.
A handwritten note on the back of a pink sheet of paper said, “PATIENT IS UNABLE TO TALK OR WALK DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL WITHOUT WHEELCHAIR.”
At some point after he was released Tuesday, somebody apparently notified the Adapt Integrated Health Care’s Mobile Crisis team. The team is designed to help people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Powell and others who were in the area at the time told Howell that an Adapt vehicle dropped Powell off at the duck pond, then left. The Adapt vehicle was trailed by a Roseburg Police Department cruiser, they said.
Neither Adapt nor Roseburg police gave Powell anything in the form of basic provisions, Hutton said.
“He didn’t have a tent,” he said. “The homeless people in the park gave him a tent, they gave him a tarp, they gave him his resources here so he can survive. What he has, the people here gave him. None of it came from Adapt.”
Cherie Barnstable, Community Mental Health Program Director for Adapt, said the organization is limited on what it can say about any specific services it has provided due to federal regulations. Barnstable did provide the following statement on behalf of Adapt.
“As a provider under HIPAA regulations, Adapt is unable to provide specifics of any individual to whom services are provided. Adapt’s protocol during mobile crisis interventions, where the individual does not meet the criteria for a Director’s Hold, is to assist the individual to the degree that they are willing to accept assistance. A Director’s Hold is when there is probable cause to believe that the person is imminently dangerous to themself or others. This assistance is often in the form of providing resources such as food, water, clothing, sleeping bags, etc. The Crisis team also provides information on homeless shelters and other housing options as appropriate. For those who may be in an unsafe location at the time of the service, the team may also provide transportation to the location of the individual’s choice. The mobile crisis team makes every attempt to continue follow-up with individuals receiving crisis services to engage in further treatment and assistance in obtaining additional resources.”
CHI Mercy Medical Center did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.
Powell was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported land theft. He was also charged with initiating a false report, a misdemeanor.
In March 2021, Powell was released from jail without having to pay bail after signing a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Under the agreement, Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed.
The Cottage Grove address listed as his residence was the same address listed as his residence on the conditional release agreement issued last week.
Powell made several court appearances after his release, each time appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank to help him breathe. The rare times he spoke it was in a child-like whisper, his words difficult to hear or understand.
An initial trial date was set for last July, but that was postponed to give his attorneys more time to prepare.
A second trial date was set for this past December. But in November, Powell missed a pre-trial hearing and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland a week later and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
While in jail Powell was uncommunicative, laying in his bunk bed, mostly with his face pinned to the wall, not speaking to guards, other inmates or his attorneys. He also rarely ate and had lost a considerable amount of weight.
Powell’s booking paperwork from his February 2021 arrest listed him as standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. His booking paperwork from November listed his weight as 195 pounds.
In one recent court document, Marshall wrote that Powell’s “limbs have shrunk during the course of the proceedings.”
In late December, Powell was ordered to be examined at Oregon State Hospital to determine if he was fit to stand trial. However, that examination was delayed by an outbreak of COVID-19 at the hospital.
Powell was finally taken to the hospital and examined. Powell was returned to the Douglas County Jail and had a court hearing March 9, and Marshall found him fit to stand trial.
His hearing Monday was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.; bailiffs at the courthouse said he was there before 8 a.m. It is unclear how Powell made it from the duck pond to the courthouse, a distance of about 2.5 miles.
Powell was in a black wheelchair, wearing a long-sleeved grey sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants, a light blue knit beanie cap, black flip-flops and white socks.
His court-appointed attorney, Jessica Sacharow, said she was unable to communicate with Powell and asked Marshall to postpone the hearing.
Marshall agreed, and added some advice.
“It’s very interesting to me that he chooses who he communicates with and his method of communication. We’ve heard that before in testimony,” Marshall said. “You need to cooperate with counsel. It doesn’t do you any good not to communicate with counsel.”
Marshall then rescheduled the hearing for Friday.
Thanks Scott for covering this story. Thanks a whole lot to Christopher Hutton for trying to help.
Sadly this kind of treatment, or lack thereof, re homeless who really are incapable of taking care of themselves happens all the time. We need better adult protection services. Ones that don't stand on some bs that folks can just say, "I am fine." and be left to die on the streets.
This is a case of there really is a whole lot more to this story. It is not new. Thankfully it is now news.
