Homeless advocacy group Housing First Umpqua makes housing first central goal

Community members and policymakers have struggled to reduce homelessness across Oregon for decades.
But Housing First Umpqua, a new grassroots nonprofit, aims to make progress on the issue in the Umpqua Valley using the “housing first” model.
Housing first is an approach to addressing homelessness that prioritizes helping unsheltered people acquire permanent housing and income before tackling other issues — which are often barriers to obtaining housing resources — such as sobriety.
The model operates under the premise that people are unable to address the underlying problems that lead to homelessness without first having a permanent place to live.
The nonprofit has wide-ranging goals, according to Betsy Cunningham, a local homeless advocate who serves on the Housing First Umpqua board of directors. It will serve to help unsheltered people navigate applying for social security benefits and find permanent housing, advocate for policies that reduce homelessness, facilitate communication between local groups and agencies and help concerned citizens find ways to help, Cunningham said in an interview.
Housing First Umpqua held its first public meeting on Monday. It recently acquired nonprofit status. The meeting was held at the Housing Authority of Douglas County, although the agency is not officially affiliated with Housing First Umpqua.
“We want to move our whole community into looking at what housing first does,” Cunningham said at the meeting. “It’s basically: you’re here, you’re housed, and then we start working on helping you with these other things.”
Cunningham told the audience there’s an increasing body of research that shows the housing first model works. Some studies show more than 75 percent of households who acquire housing through housing first programs remain housed after a year, according to a fact sheet by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Other studies show as much as 98 percent of households remain housed after a year, the fact sheet says.
More than 25 local homeless advocates, formerly unsheltered people and representatives from public agencies such as Douglas Public Health Network, attended the meeting Monday.
“Housing first is complete philosophical change,” Cunningham said at the meeting. She added that it has started to catch on in communities across the U.S. and abroad.
Housing First Umpqua’s five-member board of directors is made up of former health, housing and human services workers. Cunningham said board members learned through experience that acquiring housing is a precursor to people tackling the issues that lead to long-term homelessness such as drug and alcohol addiction and mental illness.
The typical model of addressing homelessness by treating its underlying medical causes first or by using law enforcement has not worked, Cunningham said. She added that unsheltered people are often not averse to treatment, but life on the streets makes staying in treatment long-term too difficult.
One of the central goals of the nonprofit is to help local unsheltered people who qualify for social security benefits apply for and access those benefits. Cunningham said substantial numbers of unsheltered people are not accessing benefits that provide basic income and could be a pathway to housing and a healthy lifestyle.
Housing First Umpqua is working to have board members and other volunteers certified by SOAR — the Social Security Income/Social Security Disability Access, Outreach and Recovery.
SOAR is a national program that trains people online to help others who are at risk of homelessness and have a serious mental illness, medical impairment, and/or a co-occurring substance use disorder access Social Security Administration benefits.
Cunningham said Housing First Umpqua’s board of directors will meet weekly to discuss how to improve outreach, acquire new volunteers and discuss policy. The nonprofit will also hold monthly public meetings, which will be announced on its Facebook page.
“We had a recent death on the river a few weeks ago,” Cunningham said at the meeting Monday. “I can list not on one hand, maybe on two, the number of people since 2012 when I moved back to Roseburg who are homeless who died. Most of whom, I believe, housing first or support services would have changed that.”
