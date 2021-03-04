SUTHERLIN — It’s something most of us take for granted, but for Kenneth Hamilton, the hot shower he took Wednesday afternoon in the mobile trailer set up at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sutherlin not only got him clean but lifted his spirits.
“I already lost two teeth, so I don’t want any more issues,” Hamilton, 44, said. “I think it’s a blessing. It’s great.”
Apparently, Hamilton is not alone. The mobile shower trailer, which is the brainchild and labor of love for Rodney Linton, director of St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin, has been seeing steady traffic since it was unveiled in mid-December. Linton sets the shower trailer up two days a week in Sutherlin and two days a week in Roseburg at the St. Joseph Catholic Church community kitchen.
Linton said use of the showers varies from day to day; some days only one person will take a shower, other days a half-dozen or more will. Linton set the shower up in Sutherlin on Dec. 14 and more than 100 people have taken showers since then, despite the fact he had to shut them down for two weeks because he was in quarantine.
“It’s working really well, people are using it,” he said. “There’s definitely a need for it out there.”
The trailer was built by the company Forest River, which is located in Elkhart, Indiana. The trailer took about eight weeks to build and deliver and cost about $30,000, Linton said. Funding was split between St. Vincent de Paul, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and the Ford Family Foundation, he said.
“I was trying to find a used one, but they’re in high demand right now. They’re really difficult to find,” he said.
The showers are available for public use in Sutherlin on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Linton also sets the mobile shower trailer up at the St. Joseph’s community kitchen, 800 W. Stanton St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The trailer is self-contained. It features two shower stalls, each with its own toilet and sink, as well as its own 75 gallon water tank and water heating system, and a tank to capture the water from the shower.
SHOWER UP DOUGLASThe mobile trailer sets up in Sutherlin on the same days the St. Francis church opens its food pantry, so those who come for a shower can also get a good meal. On Wednesday, a program from the University of Oregon offered free COVID-19 tests, turning the church parking lot into a kind of one-stop service center.
The St Vincent de Paul mobile shower trailer is not the only one in the area.
The SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston purchased a trailer last summer. That trailer, bought used for $12,500 off of Craigslist, is set up on Mondays at The Roseburg Dream Center and Tuesdays at the health center in Winston.
And a third mobile shower trailer is on the way. The Roseburg St. Vincent de Paul has one on order. Mike Reese, president of the St. Vincent de Paul in Roseburg, said that the mobile trailer will have a washer/dryer unit in addition to two shower and bathroom stalls. It is expected to be delivered in early April, he said.
The City of Roseburg provided $40,000 in funding for that trailer, and St. Vincent de Paul is hoping to raise another $5,000 or so to pay for a generator, hoses, cleaning supplies and the like, Reese said.
The shower trailer will be based at the site of the St. Joseph community kitchen, he said. Those who take a shower will also be offered a meal as well as clothing, toiletries and other items, Reese said.
The lack of showers has become especially acute during the past year with the onset of the coronavirus, when places that had typically provided showers to the unhoused — including the Roseburg Rescue Mission — could not do so.
“These showers are needed because there aren’t enough public showers available anywhere in Douglas County, especially in Roseburg,” Reese said. “I’ve gone to gyms, to the YMCA, there’s no place that I know of that offers any showers.”
Linton concurred and said the showers he helps provide are invaluable to those who may be struggling to get by. He also said his shower trailer isn’t quite finished yet. It still needs the logo “Shower Up Douglas” — or SUD — to make it complete.
“This one does what it’s supposed to do,” Linton said. “It gives someone a shower and they come out feeling clean and ready to go. A shower can do a lot for a person.”
