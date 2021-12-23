Under the Bridge ministry, run by the Roseburg Dream Center, is seeking volunteers, supplies and money donations to bring back its 100 Christmas meals-to-go Christmas Eve event.
Volunteers are needed to help pack and distribute the meals throughout the Douglas County homeless community, while supplies and money donations are required to purchase items not donated.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Christopher Hutton, Roseburg Dream Center/Under the Bridge ministry supervisor, at 541-673-5918. Volunteers are needed at the center, located at 2555 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg, by 1 p.m. Friday. After the meals have been packed up, volunteers will split into teams to deliver the meals.
Food and item donations are needed. Needed items include:
20 precooked rolls
Desserts like cookies, pre-sliced banana bread, etc. (Your favorite Christmas dessert)
Large cases of water.
Money for supplies like biodegradable take-out boxes and utensils.
Hand warmers, hats, gloves, coats, socks, beanie hats, blankets, hygiene kits, wound care kits, tents, tarps and sub-zero sleeping bags and other cold-weather supplies.
Donors should contact Hutton with questions. Updates are also available on the group’s Facebook page.
“What started out last year as a crazy idea grew into an exciting event. People donated food items, cold weather gear, hygiene supplies and money to purchase what we needed. We had community members from all over show up to help us pack and deliver 100 Christmas meals to the homeless campsites. All in the middle of COVID-related social distancing and reduced capacity restrictions,” Hutton said in the press release. “Can we do it? Depends on community support. We did it last year so we know it can be done again.”
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
