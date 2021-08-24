The Roseburg Homeless Commission met Wednesday as it moves forward in its efforts to use a $1.5 million state grant to open a homeless shelter with connected services, also known as a navigation center.
The group heard from Wayne Ellsworth, who heads up the Homeless Transition Action Group, which has been asked to take over the work of a committee that the homeless commission created, then disbanded six weeks later.
HTAG has been around about seven years but never incorporated and does not have any staff, a building or funding — “just a bunch of kind people,” Ellsworth said. Group members scrambled to find a location for a cooling center earlier this month when temperatures hit triple digits, but to no avail, he said.
“We learned that there are no plans for cooling or warming in the event of extreme weather,” Ellsworth said.
Homeless commission member Mike Fieldman, who is the former director at United Community Action Network, said it is important that the city provide HTAG with the resources it needs, including a potential paid staff position.
“They’re taking on the role that this commission agreed to do, which is addressing the immediate needs of the community,” Fieldman said.
Fieldman also said extreme heat waves, like the two that occurred this summer, are going to become more commonplace. Such heat waves don’t only endanger the homeless — seniors and others who don’t have air conditioning are also vulnerable, he said.
“I think the city and the community are going to need to put some thoughtful planning into how we’re going to deal with this,” Fieldman said. “We would be the proverbial ostrich with their head in the sand if we think this isn’t going to happen again.”
City Recorder Amy Sowa provided an update on the request for proposals the city released on July 29 seeking an organization to oversee the navigation center. So far, Sowa said she has been contacted by one agency, based in the Portland/Vancouver area, that expressed an interest in taking on the project.
The deadline to submit a proposal is Sept. 9.
The city is also looking for a site for the shelter. Mayor Larry Rich said the homeless commission is looking at a location, but won’t know if it can acquire the property until mid-September.
There is another offer on the site, Rich said.
“We’re hoping we’re still in the running,” he said. Rich said city officials will be looking at two more potential sites later this week. None of the sites have been made public.
Fieldman gave a brief update on the $1.5 million state grant that is expected to fund the Roseburg navigation center, along with five other such centers across the state. The legislation has passed and been signed by the governor, Fieldman said, but that doesn’t make it a done deal.
“It’s got to wind its way through the bureaucracy. I don’t think it’s guaranteed at this point,” he said.
The long-awaited sobering center, which is intended as a safe alternative to jail or the hos…
Greg Brigham, CEO of Adapt, discussed the sobering center, which opened Aug. 13.
The center is intended to ease crowding at the jail and hospital, get people with alcohol and substance abuse problems services, such as counseling, and help first-time offenders avoid a criminal record.
Brigham said the center has been in the works for five years, and was truly a community effort.
“Good on all of us for this one,” he said.
The community effort was evident in the initial funding for the center, which came from more than a half-dozen sources and totaled nearly $1 million.
Brigham has said it will take about $350,000 a year to run the center, which has eight jail-like cells.
