They started by hand Friday morning, a crew of about a half dozen City of Roseburg workers and police, as they dismantled a wooden structure that was behind the baseball fields and along the river at Gaddis Park.
The makeshift house didn’t look like much but it had been someone’s home — wooden pallets for floors, plywood walls, tarps for the roof, a rock firepit out front. One by one the items inside were dismantled and tossed into a cart to be hauled off to a nearby dumpster that had been set up for the occasion. Clothing, tubing, pieces of carpet, golf clubs, a bed frame, a lounge chair, floor mats, a ladder and more, all carted off and tossed into the dumpster.
Next came the chain saw, needed to bring the framing of the home — built off the ground to keep its inhabitants dry and provide a view of the river — down.
Friday’s cleanup was the first of what is expected to be many such efforts over the summer and beyond. Roseburg Police Department Capt. Jeremy Sanders on Friday said Gaddis Park was selected to begin the cleanup effort because it was one of the larger encampments in the area. The specific structures being torn down initially were chosen because they presented safety issues, including being located near trees, he said.
A few people who frequent the park and live there on occasion helped out with the cleanup. Jeff Marotz was one such volunteer. Marotz had parked his RV at the park for months during the day but recently moved to another location that provided shade from the heat.
He knew many of those who were being displaced by Friday’s cleanup and acted as a kind of an intermediary. He helped with the cleanup of trash, but would not take part in any kind of demolition or tear-down of homes, he said.
“These people are like my family. I can’t do anything to destroy their homes,” he said. ”I can’t participate in that or they will never trust me again.”
Friday’s cleanup and those expected to come are in stark contrast to the lack of homeless camp disbursements that have occurred since early 2020. That’s because for more than a year now city officials have followed state mandates and left homeless encampments alone, allowing them to exist, due to the coronavirus.
But with the pandemic on the wane, Gov. Kate Brown rescinded her executive orders, and with it the mandates, at the end of June. Roseburg officials then announced plans to clear out the homeless camps.
HOMELESS SHELTERCity Manager Nikki Messenger said local officials have identified over 150 homeless encampments in the area. The cleanup of these camps won’t happen overnight in one giant sweep, she said. Instead, officials will methodically move through the area, cleaning up two to three camps a week, she said.
Officials will focus on the campsites considered to be the most problematic, like those along the riverfront at Gaddis Park. Messenger also said city officials will partner with the United Community Action Network in an effort to connect those being displaced to services.
City officials have to be mindful of federal court rulings over the last couple of years that limit how aggressive local governments can be in breaking up and ticketing homeless people living in encampments, especially if there is no alternative place for them to go.
Messenger has said the city has tried to find housing for homeless people. She pointed out how city officials had changed the codes to make it easier to set up extreme weather centers and allow people to camp in their vehicles within certain restrictions.
However, not a single church or nonprofit organization took advantage of those efforts to create more shelter for the unhoused. Homeless advocates said no one responded to the call for vehicle camping sites and extreme weather shelters because the conditions the city placed on them were onerous and costly.
The proposed program for vehicle camping that was approved last fall, for example, came with nearly two dozen rules and regulations. And the new rules for extreme weather shelters, while streamlined from the previous ones, still called for around-the-clock supervision, which was seen as an impediment for churches relying on volunteers.
The city has been notified it will receive a $1.5 million state grant to set up a shelter with accompanying services, known as a navigation center. But without a site identified for the shelter or an agency yet to run it, such a shelter could be months away, if not longer.
