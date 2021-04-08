The state Senate Thursday passed a bill that will provide $1.5 million in funding for an emergency shelter in Roseburg.
The Senate passed House Bill 5042 on a vote of 23 to 5.
In addition to shelter funding for Roseburg, the bill provides funding for shelters in five other cities across the state.
The shelters, called navigation centers, would be low barrier shelters open seven days a week and include showers, mail service, and connections to help veterans obtain health services, permanent housing and public benefits.
The bill was already approved by the House. If it is signed by the governor, a Roseburg shelter could be up and running by July 2022.
The shelter funding is part of $300 million in investments, including funding for summer learning and childcare and wildfire recovery.
"This money is a real win for our kids," Senate President Peter Courtney said in a written statement Thursday.
He said the bill will also help communities dealing with homelessness and last year's fires.
"The Legislature will help Oregonians wherever they are hurting," he said.
Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, worked with Speaker of the House Tina Kotek and Roseburg city officials to ensure the inclusion of Roseburg's shelter in the package.
Companion House Bill 2006, which lays out the policies for the navigation centers, was passed by the House on Monday.
