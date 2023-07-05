One thing people in this country love is cars and the Roseburg Honda Hometown car show aimed to celebrate that passion during Independence Day at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
American muscle has been a term to describe the kind of car this country developed to make their mark in automotive history. Although the Honda Hometown show featured American muscle, the goal of the show was to feature all makes and models.
“We are hosting a car show that open to all years, makes and models. Really, whatever you think is worthy to be shown off will be out here at the track,” Event Coordinator Amanda Lenihan said. “The dirt track is a wonderful place to bring your whole family and have something for everyone to do. To be able to bring a car show, have a wonderful night of racing and eating really nice food and finishing off with a brand-new fireworks show is exciting.”
Owners of dozens of muscle cars, rat rods, trucks and motorcycles made their way to the Douglas County Dirt Track parking lot where car owners came to share the passion they have for cars and to show off their work.
Lonnie and Coni Castrignano were two such enthusiasts who came to Tuesday’s show to do just that.
“We wanted to show off the work that we have done and see the work others have done,” Lonnie Castrignano said. “Both of these cars are really rare. Hers is a 1964.5, really rare, Mustang.”
Coni Castrignano said she found her 1964.5 Ford Mustang in Green and after five years of work she got the car to where she wants it. Lonnie Castrignano’s 1966 Ford Mustang GT was found in Reedsport.
“It was a pile of parts when we brought it home. We brought it home in September, gutted the interior, sand blasted the inside and re-wired it,” Lonnie Castrignano said. “May 1 of this year we brought it into the garage and started putting it back together. We drove it for the first time a few weeks ago.”
Two awards were given out Tuesday afternoon: the Best in Show award was won by Chuck Mathis and his and his 1960 Ford T Bird while Frank Plummer walked away with the People's Choice award with his 1970 Buick GS455.
The car show was followed by a car race and a fireworks show.
“For us, it’s about bringing the love of cars and family and bringing it all full circle for us. We are excited to be able to bring that to our community,” Lenihan said. “Since there is such love for Graffiti (Weekend), it makes sense to mold the two together and see what we can help get going the Fourth of July.”
