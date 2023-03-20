Local nonprofit Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs held a "Hops for K-9 Cops" fundraiser Sunday at Backside Brewing in Roseburg.
Dozens of community members came to sit back, relax, have a drink, and meet some of the K-9 dogs currently working in some of Douglas County's law enforcement agencies.
"I enjoy working with law enforcement, and I'm passionate about animals," said Shirley Counts, a board member on the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs and treasurer of the organization. "Dogs in law enforcement are so important, it's such a great support for the deputies, the officers, and for the whole community."
Counts said that the organization began nearly 11 years ago, a time when, she said, there were no K-9 units in Douglas County. Now, thanks to their organization, she said, there are seven K-9 units spread across Douglas County's law enforcement organizations.
"I just fell in love with having a partner that's four-legged," said Brandon Black, a K-9 handler with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He's worked with his dog Zoro for the past four years. "I basically have a twin with me inside my car, just one that can't speak."
Ryan Gomez, a handler with the Winston Police Department, has worked with his dog, Nike, for just over a year.
"He's got such a high drive, he loves to work, so he has a good day every day," Gomez said. "It makes you want to have a good day too, because if you're dogs happy, why aren't you happy?"
Black said that events like the one held Sunday are helpful for the K-9 units active in the county.
"It brings awareness to the community of what our dogs do and how much of a great tool they are," Black said. "And it helps us raise the money for us to get all of the equipment we need, not just to keep ourselves safe, but the dogs safe as well."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
