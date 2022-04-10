Evan Lewandowski as Olaf, center, performs with members of the ensemble cast from the production of 'Frozen Jr.' at Jo Lane Middle School on Friday night in Roseburg. From left are Idania Morris, Paige Heacock, Enola Longbrake and Annie Wilson.
For three nights last week, the Jo Lane Middle School cafeteria transformed into the magical kingdom of Arendelle, the home of Anna and Elsa.
Jo Lane Middle School, Fremont Middle School and home-schooled students combined for the production of Disney's "Frozen Jr.," the story of what happens after recently crowned Elsa accidentally curses her town with an eternal winter. Princess Anna teams up with a mountain man, reindeer and a snowman to find her sister and save the town.
The hour-long show, based off of the 2018 Broadway musical, features more than a dozen songs and answers the age-old question, "Do you want to build a snowman?"
Under the direction of Melody Schwegel, the cast of Frozen Jr. has been practicing since January.
Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.
