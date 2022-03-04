As Russian forces continue their attack on Ukraine, global leaders have responded with harsh sanctions that will directly impact Russia but will trickle down to American consumers as well.
“This is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time,” President Joe Biden said on Feb. 24 when the sanctions were made public. “We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our Allies.”
In 2021, Oregon exported $42 million in products to Russia which accounted for 0.14% of the total exports. Russia was ranked 39th in export destinations for Oregon and 43rd for imports.
Here are some of the sanctions:
GAS
The most noticeable change so far has come at the pump, gas prices are rising as a result of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and surged to more than $4 per gallon on Feb. 24.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters with crude climbing above $100 per barrel,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility and the unknown. It’s a grim reminder that tragic events on the other side of the globe can impact people around the world, including American consumers.”
The last time gas in Oregon was more than $4 per gallon was October 2012. The highest daily average was reported in July 2008 when fuel reached $4.294 per gallon in Oregon.
On March 1, gas prices in Oregon were an average $4.033 per gallon, up from $3.986 the week prior. A year ago, gas prices were an average $2.950 per gallon on average in Oregon.
ALCOHOL
On Monday, the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission ordered liquor stored to pull Russian-made liquors from their shelves.
Umpqua Valley Liquor Outlet and Garden Valley Liquor Store said the sanctions wouldn’t make much of an impact.
At Garden Valley Liquor Store, only one bottle had to be pulled from the shelves.
There were a few more bottles available at Umpqua Valley Liquor Store, but a store employee said it’s such a small percentage of their sales that it wouldn’t make much of an impact on their bottom line.
The OLCC said in its press release that the action was a direct result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“The OLCC understands that there are times when we must respond to a higher calling in the interest of humanity, and this is a but a small step the OLCC and the State of Oregon can take,” said Paul Rosenbaum, Chair of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
In total, more than 5,000 bottles of liquor were pulled from liquor stores throughout the state.
“Removing these products aligns with other states that have acted to ban the sale of Russian-made products as a part of economic sanctions against Russian operated businesses. Economic sanctions against the Russian government are designed to bring this conflict to an end,” the press release read.
TRAVEL
Pres. Biden announced Tuesday in his State of the Union address that America would close its airspace to Russia.
Travel agency Fly Away Travel said it hasn’t impacted their businesses yet, but it could in the future.
“We’re taking a wait-and-see approach,” Jane Green said, adding that a few cruise lines are no longer stopping in St. Petersburg.
Green said she’s also waiting to see what happens with the conflict to see if it will impact other travel.
“We’re just waiting, but it’s not impacting us nearly as much as COVID did,” Green said.
Earlier in the week, the State Department issued an order that advised Americans not to travel to Russia or Ukraine.
Green is planning to take a cruise herself in April, which is set to start in Budapest and end in the Netherlands. Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is about 700 miles from Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv.
BANKING
Russian banks have been excluded from SWIFT, the financial messaging system that underpins most international transactions, by the U.S., the E.U. and Britain. Financial assets belonging to Russia’s central bank and several oligarchs have also been frozen.
These sanctions have been called unprecedented by financial exports all over the world and caused the ruble to crash. As a response, Russia’s central bank increased its interest rate to 20% and closed its stock exchange.
Americans are prohibited from doing any business with Russia’s central bank.
For all of you FOX news lovers. Clips of Tucker Carlson are being played by Putin in Russia as a pretext and justification for his brutal invasion of Ukraine. Sounds like treason to me.
And now the Master of Projection blames VP Harris: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/tucker-carlson-admits-that-his-support-of-russia-was-wrong-blames-biden-and-harris-055814069.html
