Let the Great Roseburg Burger War begin.
In-N-Out Burger, which has a history that dates back more than 70 years and a fiercely loyal following, has announced plans to open a restaurant in Roseburg. The proposed location is a 2-acre vacant lot in the 2800 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of Home Depot and adjacent to Interstate 5.
That puts it less than 1½ miles — or four minutes by car — from the Five Guys burger restaurant, which opened five months ago at 1500 NW Mulholland Drive.
“We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there,” said Carl Arena, Vice President, Real Estate & Development for In-N-Out Burger. “That said, it is still very early in the development process so design elements such as building exteriors, site layouts, circulation and access are still evolving.”
In-N-Out filed a site review plan with the City of Roseburg earlier this month. It calls for a 3,885 square foot building with 71 parking spots, drive-thru service, patio seating, and more than a half-acre of landscaped area.
Arena said once In-N-Out begins construction on a new restaurant, it usually takes about six months before it opens. He also said because the project is so early in the development stages, it would be premature to talk about a timeline or other aspects of their proposal.
“We do know that Roseburg is a fantastic community, and we definitely look forward to having this great location to serve our customers,” Arena said.
There are currently three other In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Oregon — in Grants Pass, Medford, and Keizer.
Like Five Guys, In-N-Out is considered to make one of the best burgers around.
Five Guys has a far larger presence, with more than 1,500 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Britain, Europe and the Middle East, and another 1,500 in development. But In-N-Out, which was founded in Southern California in 1948 and continues to be headquartered there, is considered by many more of a local favorite.
In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry Snyder in Baldwin Park, California in 1948. According to In-N-Out Burger lore, Snyder visited the meat and produce markets daily to pick out the freshest ingredients, while his wife Esther tended the books.
The same year it opened Snyder is credited with a two-way speaker box, allowing customers to order and receive their meals without leaving their cars — true drive-through service.
In 1954 In-N-Out got its arrow above the sign, which has become iconic for In-N-Out devotees.
Fast-forward to 1971, when In-N-Out replaces lap mats made out of butcher paper to printed mats that have local maps on them. The maps often wound up in glove boxes to help drivers navigate their trips.
Two years later, In-N-Out celebrates its 25th anniversary. There were 13 restaurants, all in Los Angeles County.
In 1976 In-N-Out's founder, Harry Snyder, died. His sons, Rich and Guy Snyder, took over as President and Vice President, respectively.
Over the years, the restaurant continued to branch out, and in 1988 In-N-Out opens its 50th location, all located in southern California. Four years later, In-N-Out opens its first restaurant outside California, in Las Vegas.
The growth of the popular burger restaurant picks up and in 1994 In-N-Out opens its 100th location, in Gilroy, California. Six years later restaurant number 143 opens in Lake Havasu City, the first In-N-Out in Arizona.
In 2005 restaurant number 200 opens, in Temecula, California. That is followed in 2011 by two restaurants opening in Texas, the first In-N-Out Burgers for that state.
In January 2015, store number 300 opens in Anaheim, California. At this point, there are In-N-Out locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Texas.
In September of that same year the first Oregon In-N-Out opens in Medford. In 2017, In-N-Out opens Grants Pass, and another one opened in December 2019 in Keizer.
In 2018 In-N-Out celebrated its 80th anniversary, with a total of 334 locations at the time.
Today there are 363 In-N-Out locations in seven states.
