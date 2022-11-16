It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas The News-Review Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Workers hang lights and Christmas decorations Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. Will Geschke/News-Review photos A worker uses a lift to hang lights on a Christmas tree Tuesday outside of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Christmas tree on the front lawn of the Douglas County Courthouse was decorated with ornaments, lights and a star this week in anticipation of the upcoming holiday.The courthouse itself is also decorated with lights and garland for the season.The 2022 Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Douglas County Courthouse on 1036 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg.The ceremony will include carolers, a live nativity scene, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags County Courthouse Ceremony Douglas Christianity Nativity Caroler Scene Courthouse Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular In-N-Out opens in Roseburg Two on administrative leave, Bernal due in court Nov. 22, after shootout, hostage situation in Green Skarlatos concedes, Drazan holds onto hope in November election Minivan crashes through windows at 7 Seven Thai Restaurant Brandan Todd Blanchfill Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast Its December 7, 2022 Fiscal 2022 Year-End Earnings ... FBC Glance Homelessness: Oregon's next governor focuses on vexing issue Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on Industrial Cybersecurity Trends, Standards, and Resiliency in FPGAs UCC men's basketball preview
