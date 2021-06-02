Dozens of job seekers took advantage of the Open Air Job Fair on Tuesday in downtown Roseburg to look for employment. It was also an opportunity for local businesses to try to fill many of their job openings.
The job fair was held in the parking lot of the former Roseburg Rental, now known as Tim Allen Equipment, to help connect people with jobs, whether currently unemployed or looking at other employment options.
Tim Allen, owner of Tim Allen Equipment, said the event was organized with one goal in mind.
“To get people into jobs,“ he said. “I’ve heard any number of reasons why people are not engaging in the workforce and I figured we would get rid of every point of friction we can, and figure it out how to get them back.”
Allen said he was pleased with the turnout, especially with the hot weather.
“This to me shows that people are smart enough to recognize that the window is closing on the unemployment benefits,” Allen said.
Terrain Tamers was one company that did not lay off workers during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Zero layoffs,” said Shane Camky, a dispatcher for Terrain Tamers. “We didn’t slow down during the whole pandemic, if anything we need more drivers.”
Amanda Thompson, human resources and safety director at Terrain Tamers said the company needs a lot of drivers, but she said the trucking industry as a whole is struggling to find workers. But she was encouraged with the interest at the job fair.
“We had a better turnout than we expected. We have 15 driver openings currently,” she said. “The challenge is just finding people that want to come to work. We’re a local company, we’re located out in Dillard so drivers can come to work, go home at the end of the day and sleep in their own bed.”
FCC Furniture in Wilbur has also kept its workforce intact through the pandemic and is looking to add more employees.
“It’s been a really great start for the year and we’ve been really, really busy,” said Andrea Zielinski, human resource manager at FCC Furniture. “Lately, we’ve been a little more successful in hiring, which is exciting, because we’ve had a lot of jobs opening lately.”
Zielinski said she is looking to fill positions in woodworking, welding, shipping and receiving and needs to hire a long haul truck driver and also someone in drafting.
About 30 different local companies had booths at the event, which also offered free services in helping create a resume or update your current one.
The Southern Oregon Investment Board and the Oregon Employment Department representatives were on hand to answer questions on how to help facilitate en-entering the workforce or help with career changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.