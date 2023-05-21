This year’s Summer Reading Program for adults promises lots of prizes and fun.
The program, which runs from June 1 through Aug. 26, is made possible by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate.
The primary component of the program remains the same — a reading log that includes 30 prompts to guide participants. There are seven opportunities to read “a book of your choice” to provide readers some flexibility, and specific prompts include “a book set in the 1960s” and “a book with a flower in the title.”
For each category completed, readers will be entered into a random prize drawing. Based on responses from the patron survey we conducted earlier this month, we will give away 12 $25 gift cards to businesses located in Roseburg.
Reading logs will be available in person at the library and on the library’s Summer Reading Program web page at roseburgpubliclibrary.org. They must be returned in person to the library or emailed to library@cityofroseburg.org by Aug. 31 to be eligible for prizes.
It is not necessary to complete the entire log. Super readers who fill out an entire log are welcome to submit a second log. A book may be used for only one category. Audiobooks, physical books and electronic books may be counted.
We have added a new incentive to fill out the reading log. For every five books logged, patrons may choose a free book from the library’s giveaway cart, which is stocked with advanced reader copies of new, hot titles. Participants may stop at the front desk with their log or email a picture of the log to library@cityofroseburg.org.
Finally, we heard that patrons enjoyed last summer’s weekly contests for a $10 gift card, so we again plan to offer trivia questionnaires and book-related prompts.
Information about the week’s activity will be posted at the library and on the library’s website, Facebook page at facebook.com/roseburglibrary and weekly newsletter. Register for the newsletter on the library’s website; click “Sign up for the library’s weekly newsletter” to get started.
Those looking for reading ideas may be inspired by the library’s booklists at roseburg.biblionix.com; click on Booklists. Lists include “Inspirational Fiction,” “Read Pride” and “Staff Picks 2023.” Throughout the summer, we will add booklists that correspond to some of the reading log prompts.
Library staff also supports a personalized book recommendation service. Email us about books, TV shows or movies you have enjoyed and why you liked them. We will match your interests with something new to you.
Next Sunday, Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp will take over this space with details about the Summer Reading Program for children and teens.
Here’s to a summer full of reading fun!
Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.
