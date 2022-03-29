A Douglas County Circuit Court Judge last Tuesday ruled in favor of a woman who claimed the owner of a dog training business had caused physical harm to her dog.
Monika Pacheco (aka McLain) filed a small claims suit against Haden Dorsey, owner and operator of Black Oak Retrievers, in the amount of $4,000 in April 2021. Pacheco claimed Dorsey caused physical harm to her dog, Bear, which required extensive medical care.
Circuit Court Judge Jason Thomas rendered his ruling March 22, stating that "Bear" had become ill while in Dorsey's care and ordered Dorsey to pay $1,612.25 in damages, as well as Pacheco's court fees and costs.
In the suit, Pacheco alleged she had enlisted Dorsey to provide obedience training for "Bear," a 7-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever. The relationship quickly soured, and Pacheco claimed that after multiple attempts to get her dog back from Dorsey, the dog was in poor health.
One of Pacheco's witnesses in the civil trial, a veterinary technician, told the court that "Bear" was suffering from gastroenteritis, a condition that, according to the vet tech's testimony, could only have started while "Bear" was in Dorsey's care.
Pacheco's suit sought full relief of her dog's veterinary bills as well as a full reimbursement for boarding costs and training by Black Oak Retrievers. A verbal agreement between Pacheco and Dorsey included a boarding price of $200 per week, for which Pacheco was awarded $200.
Thomas also awarded Pacheco the full amount of $1,412.25 for her veterinary costs, as well as reimbursement for court costs.
Pacheco and Dorsey are not done in Douglas County Circuit Court, however, as Dorsey in January filed a general tort complaint against Pacheco and six other named defendants, as well as many as five unnamed defendants, claiming defamation of character, intentional interference with economical relations and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In his complaint, Dorsey is seeking $600,000 in damages.
Tort claim notifications have been delivered to all named defendants in Dorsey's suit, although an initial hearing in the case has yet to be scheduled.
