TRI CITY — A 51-year-old Myrtle Creek man was arrested Friday afternoon on several drug charges following a police chase.
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, in conjunction with detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, had been investigating suspected drug activity and had reason to believe Randall Slay was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.
DCSO conducted a traffic stop of Slay on the intersection of South Pacific Highway and Gael Lane. Drug detection K9 Trapper alerted law enforcement to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Slay allegedly fled from police and headed north on South Pacific Highway. Slay was seen throwing items from the vehicle during the pursuit, according to police.
DINT recovered items that were thrown from the vehicle, including approximately 106 grams of suspected methamphetamine near Susan Street and 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine near Crest Street, according to a press release.
Slay allegedly yielded to police in the 100 block of North Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek and was taken into custody.
Detectives allegedly found remnants of suspected methamphetamine on Slay's shirt and a suspected 18 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket. Detectives allegedly found an additional 6.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle.
Slay was charged with unlawful possession, manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, attempt to elude, reckless driving, offensive littering and tampering with evidence.
Slay was lodged in Douglas County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. Slay's next court date is May 22.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
