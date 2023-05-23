Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Dorland, left, talks about the training that the handler and dog have to undergo at Sunday's K9s Unleashed event, which was emcee'dd by Lt. Brad O'Dell, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Police dogs and their handlers lined up on the racetrack at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon to be introduced to the crowd. Kirby rolled on his back to get some belly rubs, Nike played with his toy and Trapper couldn't stop wagging his tail as the K9s Unleashed event was about to start.
Seven K-9 officers and their handlers made it to the event, hosted by Friends of the Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs and emceed by Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brad O'Dell.
O'Dell explained the dogs in Douglas County will work throughout the county, not just the area they are typically assigned to.
"It's bigger than just the agency," O'Dell said. "It's about partnerships, it's about community and it's about safety."
The real stars of Sunday's presentation didn't say much in words, but certainly let out a few barks and growls as they demonstrated some of their skills to the crowd.
Trapper and Penny, both narcotics dogs, showed off how accurate their skills are in locating drugs.
While the other dogs displayed how they find, track and take down bad guys.
"These dogs love going to work and we want to keep it that way," sheriff's office Sgt. John Dorland. "When I had Grim and I would leave my patrol car, he would get so mad and chew up his water bowl. They love going to work and that's their whole purpose. They enjoy it."
The K-9 officers were able to get people out from under the vehicle, the driver's seat, passenger seat, chase suspects and hold them in place until their handlers were close enough to make an arrest.
But they also displayed how obedient the dogs are, being able to stop midway through a chase or staying in place while their handler walked away.
Friends of the Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs sold T-shirts and stuffed animal replicas of the dogs at the event.
"It's because of you in our community and our donors that have contributed so generously over the years that we're able to accomplish the things that we're able to," O'Dell said.
The nonprofit organization helps with training, outfitting and medical expenses for the canine officers.
Several of the dogs and handlers will participate in a regional competition June 17 in Springfield, which will be free and open to the public.
"We've actually been able to call on Springfield and they've brought their dogs down, and their handlers, in the middle of the night," O'Dell said. "Again, this partnership is amazing with our local agencies."
Springfield Police Officer O'Leary and Kirby were at Sunday's event.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
